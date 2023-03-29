ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit shows impact of climate change

‘Big Lonely Doug’, a watercolour on paper, is one of three paintings artist Guy Langlois has created for ‘Climate Change,’ the new exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery, Harbour Quay. (PHOTO COURTESY GUY LANGLOIS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join us at the Grove Art Gallery this weekend to meet the artists behind the new “Climate Change” exhibit.

The current exhibit features 26 local artists, and more than 45 submissions. A $500 “People’s Choice” prize is up for grabs, so come check out these talented artists and pick you favourite. Artists include Guy Langlois, Miroslava Gojdova, Robert Gunn, Norma Emerson, Jillian Mayne, Angela Skaley, Jim Sears, Cynthia Bonesky, Ilya Treleaven, Phyllis Davenport, Tom Schmidt, Judy Schmidt, Adam Plater, Maggie Wouterloot, Katherine Roberts, Daniel Spallone, Dante Danville, Jan Friesen, Rose Kamma Morrison, Yolande Fournier, Chris Doman, Gail Morton, Mike Youds, Jane Victoria King, Adriann Miranda and Sarah Williams.

This exhibit runs until May 26 at the Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay). Join us this Saturday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists.

BOOK AND PUZZLE DONATIONS WANTED

The Community Arts Council is accepting all your gently used books and puzzles for our Giant Book Sale on May 12 and 13. We are very grateful for all your books but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books. Drop off your donations at the Grove Art Gallery, located at the Harbour Quay. The drop box is located at the front door. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ECO-BOTANICAL PRINT WORKSHOP

Let instructor Connie Chaplin welcome you to the wonderful world of eco-botanical printing with a watercolour paper and silk scarf workshop. You will begin with printing some local leaves on watercolor paper, then move on to botanical printing on a silk scarf. There will be discussion on mordants, dyes and dye blankets. This class is for anyone interested as a beginner or advanced and needing to learn some new techniques. Connie has travelled extensively and dyed with many global instructors on the art of botanical printing and loves to share her knowledge with others.

The workshop takes place Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery, located at the Harbour Quay. The cost is $145, plus $45 for supplies. Space is limited to only six people, so register today. Call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

ACRYLIC PAINTING WORKSHOP

Join our upcoming acrylic painting workshop called “Through the Forest – into the Light” with instructor Susan Schaefer

The workshop takes place Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. We will loosen up and use bold and bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. You will have fun working on the foreground with the tangle of twisted branches and interplay between light to dark.

Susan’s students describe her as an encouraging and a supportive instructor who spends time with her students, giving them useful feedback. All levels of acrylic painters are welcome. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Arts Council is looking for interested artisans and lively, toe-tapping musicians for this year’s Solstice Arts Festival on June 17. The Harbour Quay will be our new location for this free, family event. The area will be closed to all vehicle traffic to make the quay a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community.

If you are interested, please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Artisan display registration fee is $30.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

