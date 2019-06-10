ARTS AROUND: Celebrate the arts in Port Alberni this weekend

Please help raise funds for the care and maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre buy purchasing your ticket to this year’s Days with the Arts self-guided gallery tour. With more than 80 artists joining us at 15 local venues, you won’t want to miss out! Tickets are now on sale for $10 at the Rollin Art Centre. What a great weekend celebrating art!
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS
The cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Saturday, June 15 and July 6 and we are looking for local crafters and vendors! If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details: 250-724-3412. Or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.
STILL ROOM IN WORKSHOPS
Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach you to explore weaving techniques to create organically shaped baskets, birdhouses and sculptural items in these three offered workshops. Sign up today: call 250-724-3412 to register. Seating is limited.
June 22, 12-3 p.m. – freehand basket weaving with wood handles. $95 plus $12 materials
July 13, 12-3 p.m. – wicker birdhouse – $95 plus $12 materials.
Aug. 10, 11a .m. – 3 p.m. – wicker sculptural item $110 $12 materials
SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS
Looking for something creative and fun for the children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.
What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register. Cost is $50 per camp.
CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS
The Rollin Art Centre will hold Creative Writing Programs this July and August for youth ages 10-15. This summer’s theme is In My Dreams. All sessions will be following this theme, focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning, and experimenting.
Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. There are two options for prices.
TEAS ON THE TERRACE
Tickets are now on sale for Teas on the Terrace and we are offering some great savings, plus the addition of two Sunday teas for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas.
There are a total of 10 teas this summer: six “low” teas and four “high” teas. Tickets are $20 for any high tea and $15 for low teas. Package deals are 10 teas for $150 (Savings of $20) or buy five teas for $80.
The first tea takes place on July 4 with Quin Etheridge-Pedder, a young multi-talented musician who sings and plays fiddle, guitar and more.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Tuesday, Jun 18, 7:30 p.m., Richard Garvey / Musician & Arts Organizer + Port Alberni’s own Mandy Hopkins
Friday, Jun 21, 7:30 p.m., Brandon Isaak & his one-man orchestra
Tuesday, Jun 25, 7:30 p.m., Toronto’s So Long Seven Quartet
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.