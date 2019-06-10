ARTS AROUND: Celebrate the arts in Port Alberni this weekend

This year’s Solstice Arts Festival and Days with the Arts will feature more than 80 artists at 15 local venues. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Please help raise funds for the care and maintenance of the Rollin Art Centre buy purchasing your ticket to this year’s Days with the Arts self-guided gallery tour. With more than 80 artists joining us at 15 local venues, you won’t want to miss out! Tickets are now on sale for $10 at the Rollin Art Centre. What a great weekend celebrating art!

CRAFTERS AND VENDORS

The cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Saturday, June 15 and July 6 and we are looking for local crafters and vendors! If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details: 250-724-3412. Or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.

VANCOUVER ARTIST ON DISPLAY

Derek Seddon is a well-known Vancouver artist, as well as being my Dad. He will be showcasing his collection of paintings (mostly watercolor with a few oils) until June 28. The title of this exhibit is “Landscapes, Near and Far,” which tells the story of his travels throughout Europe and the U.S.

Derek is an accomplished artist who is also credited for co-establishing “Paintings in the Park” in Stanley Park, Vancouver, which continues successfully to this day.

STILL ROOM IN WORKSHOPS

Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach you to explore weaving techniques to create organically shaped baskets, birdhouses and sculptural items in these three offered workshops. Sign up today: call 250-724-3412 to register. Seating is limited.

June 22, 12-3 p.m. – freehand basket weaving with wood handles. $95 plus $12 materials

July 13, 12-3 p.m. – wicker birdhouse – $95 plus $12 materials.

Aug. 10, 11a .m. – 3 p.m. – wicker sculptural item $110 $12 materials

SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS

Looking for something creative and fun for the children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.

In My Dreams art camps run Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 7-9 and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for ages 10-12, beginning July 8th.

Art Exploration is July 2, 3 and 5 and Aug. 6, 7 and 9 for ages 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We lowered the age this summer to offer more children the opportunity to explore art.

What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register. Cost is $50 per camp.

CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS

The Rollin Art Centre will hold Creative Writing Programs this July and August for youth ages 10-15. This summer’s theme is In My Dreams. All sessions will be following this theme, focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning, and experimenting.

Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. There are two options for prices.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Tickets are now on sale for Teas on the Terrace and we are offering some great savings, plus the addition of two Sunday teas for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas.

There are a total of 10 teas this summer: six “low” teas and four “high” teas. Tickets are $20 for any high tea and $15 for low teas. Package deals are 10 teas for $150 (Savings of $20) or buy five teas for $80.

The first tea takes place on July 4 with Quin Etheridge-Pedder, a young multi-talented musician who sings and plays fiddle, guitar and more.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts. Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is VERY limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Learn the art of felting with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Tuesday, Jun 18, 7:30 p.m., Richard Garvey / Musician & Arts Organizer + Port Alberni’s own Mandy Hopkins

Friday, Jun 21, 7:30 p.m., Brandon Isaak & his one-man orchestra

Tuesday, Jun 25, 7:30 p.m., Toronto’s So Long Seven Quartet

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.