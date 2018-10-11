ARTS AROUND: Christmas at the Mill approaches

“Approaching Storm” by Gordon WIlson is one of the paintings on display at Draw Gallery. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join us for a community tradition—celebrating our annual Christmas at the Mill.

Every year, the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to McLean Mill to ring in the Christmas Season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa.

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features Victoria artist Joanne Thomas. Known for her watercolour series on mason jars, Joanne brings her delightful collection to the walls of the gallery.

“This series began as a family history project and has evolved into a larger work that intertwines food and ecological security with family history,” explained Joanne.

Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet Joanne. This exhibit runs from Oct. 18 – Nov. 23.

LET’S WALK TOGETHER AS ONE

A new film made and produced in Port Alberni will premiere at the ADSS Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Alberni Valley Museum – all seats are $5.

This documentary tracks the events that emerged out of the 1975 World Council of Indigenous People, which was held on Tseshaht First Nation territory on Vancouver Island. The theme of the documentary is the way in which small, local actions can have much larger, long-lasting consequences.

This film will appeal to anyone interested in social justice, Indigenous politics, the history of Latin America, or local Vancouver Island history.

Everyone featured in this film either live or has lived in the Alberni Valley and, therefore, there’s a good chance you know someone in it (even if you did not know what they were up to in the 1970s!) .

FALL IN LOVE WITH ART

A group exhibit is on at Draw Gallery until Nov. 23, showcasing work from a variety of gallery artists with originals and prints. Work includes paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Cynthia Bonesky, Cecil Dawson, Pamela Holl Hunt, Perry Johnston, Jillian Mayne, Todd Robinson, Perrin Sparks and Gordon Wilson. This exhibit also features work from the annual Alberni Valley Paint Out.

DRAW Gallery is located online and on location at the corner of Melrose and 8th Ave. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. or by appointment. Call 250-724-2056.

FILM FESITVAL

All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Passes are $27 and single tickets are $10 each. Tickets and series passes are available for sale at the museum. Single tickets are also available at the door on film night.

The next film is titled “Drawing Home” and is set for Sunday, Oct. 28.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Jon Miller Quartet Island Fall Tour – Jazz

Saturday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., DANCE to Shredded Cheese – 90s Covers Party Rock

Monday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Ben Kunder Better Human Album Release – singer

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.