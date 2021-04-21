ARTS AROUND: Deadline approaching for artists at Rollin Art Centre

Current exhibit features Port Alberni artist Jim Sears

A piece of artwork by Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A piece of artwork by Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Calling all artists out there! Here is your opportunity to showcase your artwork at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022.

We are accepting applications from all visual artists and/or artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2022 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

The deadline is April 30.

COASTAL INFLUENCES

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features local artist, Jim Sears. This is Jim’s first art exhibit at Rollin, titled Coastal Influences, so please show your support by stopping by the gallery.

This exhibit mixes pen and ink with a watercolour wash and captures images from the West Coast Trail, the Maritimes, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. The exhibit runs until April 30.

GARDEN IS READY

The Rollin Art Centre gardens are looking great. Maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers, the gardens are the perfect place to hold your intimate summer wedding. 2021 dates are still available. The gardens and grounds also make a wonderful backdrop for your photographs.

BAGS OF BOOKS

The Community Arts Council is offering a special on our Mystery Book Bags this month. Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30.

Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time! Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each). A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

CHAR’S LANDING

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing happens the third Friday of each month on Zoom via a link from www.charslanding.com. Writers interested in reading their work can email electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni

