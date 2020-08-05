ARTS AROUND: Exploring nature with summer art camps

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The next children’s art workshop, from Aug. 11-14, will let children explore the garden at the Rollin Art Centre to create things with nature.

Art workshops are for children aged 9-11 and take place every Tuesday–Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn a new medium each week. The last workshop of the summer will be Drawing II from Aug 18-21.

Art workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. The cost is $50 per week. Workshops are very limited, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com or call 250-724-3412.

MOVIES & THEATRE

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding its last creative writing workshop on Monday, Aug. 17 for ages 10-12. The theme is Movies and Theatre. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. noon and costs $12. Spots are limited, so register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

TOGETHER

After being closed for three months, the Rollin Art Centre is excited to re-open with an amazing art exhibit.

“TOGETHER” features five local artists, who collaborated over the past few months to create a truly spectacular show. This display features the collaborative talents of Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor. This exciting exhibit touches upon significant social issues and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

We invite you to join us in the gallery. Our hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed: no admittance without a face mask, hand sanitizing, limited number of patrons and directional signage. Please enter through the upstairs landing.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Due to COVID-19, we did not have our annual giant book sale fundraiser in May, but now you can purchase a mystery bag of books and help out Rollin Art Centre.

You won’t know what is in the bag until you get it home—surprise! For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

The genres are fiction, romance, mystery, children’s chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), regular children’s books, biographies and variety bags (random genres).

This is an important fundraiser for us. Purchase online through e-transfer at admincac@shawcable.com. Please be sure to include your name and contact info. Or pay by cheque/exact cash when you pick up. Please call 250-724-3412 to arrange for pick up.

MINI BOOK SALE AND ARTISAN MARKET

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to postpone our biggest fundraiser. So we have decided to hold a mini book sale and combine it with an artisan market.

This event will be held on the grounds of the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a large selection of great quality bargain books, children’s books and puzzles, plus several local artisans with their displays of jewelry, pottery, wood and more.

The public’s support for Rollin Arts Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated! Please note that we will collect names and telephone numbers of those attending in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary. We require social distancing, face masks and the use of hand sanitizer upon entry and exit to this event. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to raise much needed funds. Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with our annual Giant Book Sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections. Due to the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.): Alberni Valley Words on Fire!

All tickets are available online through www.sidedooraccess.com or call 250-730-1636 to charge by phone. Or etransfer “event date and email address” to info@charslanding.com. Guests will receive the Zoom event link by email.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Art