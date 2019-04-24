ARTS AROUND: Giant book sale approaches in Port Alberni

This is the last week to drop off all your donations

Sisters Mia, left, and Lily Wolff check out a table full of children’s books at the annual Rollin Art Centre book sale in 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This is the last week to drop off all your gently-used book donations to the Rollin Art Centre.

We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs. However, please don’t donate textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre 3061 8th Avenue. The last day for donations is Friday, May 5.

The Community Arts Council will present their annual giant book sale on Friday, May 10 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 11 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard.

Come out and support this amazing event.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

“Branching Out” is the title of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring Gale Cyr and Janice Sheehan. These two talented ladies are displaying their collections of paintings, including watercolours and acrylics. They are two different artists with two very different painting techniques, with colour as the key word!

This exhibit runs until May 3.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit will feature artist Cathy Stewart, titled, “This Land is Your Land II.”

Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years) and west coast scenes of rainforests, totems, land and seascapes.

She states, “After growing up in the Alberni Valley, I developed an early love and respect for Mother Nature.”

Cathy’s exhibit runs from May 9 – 31. Stop by the gallery on Saturday, May 11 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments.

WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP

Always wanted to try watercolour painting? Well now’s the time to start!

“Not Quite A Beginner Watercolour Workshop” with instructor Joanne Thomson has been designed for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes, forest and water.

When: Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Where: Alberni Athletic Hall. Cost: $175 (bring your own supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

CALL TO ARTISTS

This is the last chance to drop off your applications to have an art exhibit during the 2020 calendar year at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30.

This is an open call to all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

ALLS I’M SAYING

If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour at ADSS on Friday, May 31 is the place to be!

“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show. This Just-For-Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Derek is a four-time nominee and winner of Best Stand-up Comic.

Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. Call now: 250-724-3412.

UNLOCKING THE TIN BOX

The Rollin Art Centre is hosting a book launch with local author, Gwynne Hunt, to promote her new book: “Unlocking the Tin Box.” The book launch takes place on Saturday, April 27 from 1-3 p.m. This is a true story of the trials and tribulations, the joys and the sorrows of growing up in BC in the 50s and 60s. Join us in the gallery for an opportunity to meet Gwynne and hear her story.

46 SEASONS

Timbre! Choir is offering the final concert of their 46th season of presenting choral music in the Alberni Valley.

Please join Musical Director Rosemary Lindsay and talented musicians Ken Lister on bass, Danielle Marcinek on piano and Graham Villette drums on Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre.

ANYTHING GOES is a very appropriate title for this performance, which will showcase the music of Cole Porter. Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults and Seniors pay $20 and Children and Students under 18 pay $5.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents LIVE, LOVE, DANCE, SING on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre, under the direction of Michael Villette and with special guests Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Ensemble and Dennis Olsen Trio.

Tickets are $15.00 (under 12 free) and are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Come and enjoy.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The classical concert lineup for season four consists of the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15) and the Buzz Brass quintet (May 1). Subscriptions are available from committee members: phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407 or visit the Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Saturday, Apr 27, 7:30 p.m. Ken Lavigne “Let Me Be Frank!”

Sunday, Apr 28, 7:30 p.m. The Jim Cameron / Liam Hockley Quintet

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.