ARTS AROUND: Giant book sale approaches in Port Alberni

This is the last week to drop off all your gently-used book donations to the Rollin Art Centre.
We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs. However, please don’t donate textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre 3061 8th Avenue. The last day for donations is Friday, May 5.
The Community Arts Council will present their annual giant book sale on Friday, May 10 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 11 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard.
CURRENT ART EXHIBIT
“Branching Out” is the title of the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring Gale Cyr and Janice Sheehan. These two talented ladies are displaying their collections of paintings, including watercolours and acrylics. They are two different artists with two very different painting techniques, with colour as the key word!
This exhibit runs until May 3.
WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP
Always wanted to try watercolour painting? Well now’s the time to start!
“Not Quite A Beginner Watercolour Workshop” with instructor Joanne Thomson has been designed for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes, forest and water.
When: Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Where: Alberni Athletic Hall. Cost: $175 (bring your own supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.
CALL TO ARTISTS
This is the last chance to drop off your applications to have an art exhibit during the 2020 calendar year at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30.
This is an open call to all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit.
Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.
COMMUNITY CHOIR
The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents LIVE, LOVE, DANCE, SING on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre, under the direction of Michael Villette and with special guests Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Ensemble and Dennis Olsen Trio.
Tickets are $15.00 (under 12 free) and are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Come and enjoy.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.