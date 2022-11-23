ARTS AROUND: Harbour Quay lights up for the holidays

Celebrate the official start of the holiday season with the lighting of the Christmas tree

The work of numerous artists and artisans are on display for the Mistletoe Market at The Grove-Community Arts Council Gallery at Harbour Quay. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEW S

Celebrate the official start of the holiday season at the Harbour Quay with the annual lighting of the grand Christmas tree.

Special guests include ADSS student musicians. Take pictures with Santa (bring your own camera) and visit all the Harbour Quay shops, which will be open until 8 p.m. Annual light-up festivities begin on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. and the official lighting of the tree will begin at 6 p.m.

MISTLETOE MARKET

Christmas at the Quay means Mistletoe Market!

The Community Arts Council’s new location is decked out for the holidays with our annual Mistletoe Market. Looking for that unique and one-of-a-kind gift? Stop by The Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street) at the Harbour Quay to see many local artists and artisans displaying their one-of-a-kind pieces.

This is a holiday favorite, and one you won’t want to miss. Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23.

ART COUNCIL CELEBRATES MEMBERS

If you hold a current Community Arts Council membership, join us Friday, Dec. 2 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 3 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for our Membership Appreciation Days at our new location. Members will receive a special discounted price and can enjoy hot apple cider and some treats.

This is also a great time to renew your memberships for 2023.

PEN AND INK WORKSHOP

Jim Sears is back teaching one his well-attended workshops, but this time it will be a one-day event.

Explore some techniques and projects in this watercolour and ink workshop to help expand on your artistic expression. Projects include landscapes and the use of techniques such as ink drawing, watercolour and composition.

The workshop will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery. The cost to register is $125 +GST. Call today to register, as seating is limited, or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

FELTED HOLIDAY ORNAMENT WORKSHOP

Deck your halls with these beautiful handmade holiday baubles. We begin with premade felted balls and dig into our stash of beautiful wool fibre to use as decoration. You will learn how to use needle felting tools to add embellishment.

This class runs three hours and you can expect to make 4-6 balls. The coffee and tea will be on, and there will be some sweet treats on hand. We keep our class sizes small, so register early.

The class will take place at The Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay on Dec. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost to register is $75. Register at www.coastalflowcreative.com.

A JOLLY MERRY CHRISTMAS

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents “A Jolly Merry Christmas” under the direction of Michael Villette on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Special guests include Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Choir, Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois.

The show takes place at The Alberni Valley United Church (3747 Church Street). Tickets are $15 (children under 12 free) and are available at The Grove Art Gallery, the Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Arts and Entertainmentmuseums-and-galleriesPort Alberni