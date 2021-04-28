ARTS AROUND: Last chance to view local artwork at Rollin Art Centre

An image of Pt. Pimm Lightouse on Prince Edward Island, drawn by Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It’s your last chance to check out the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

The current art exhibit features local artist, Jim Sears. This is Jim’s first art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, titled Coastal Influences, so please show your support by stopping by the gallery. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

This exhibit mixes pen and ink with a watercolour wash and captures images from the West Coast Trail, Maritimes, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. It runs until April 30.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Calling all artists out there!

Here is your opportunity to showcase your artwork at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022. We are accepting applications from all visual artists and/or artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre, or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30, 2021.

GARDEN OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds are ready for the spring and summer seasons.

The gardens, maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers, are the perfect place to hold your special day and make a wonderful backdrop for your photographs. 2021 wedding dates are still available. Contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to book your special day.

BAGS OF BOOKS

The Community Arts Council has decided to offer a special on our Mystery Book Bags.

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books, all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30.

Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time! Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each). A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni