ARTS AROUND: Learn about fibre art with Port Alberni workshop

See what else is happening in the Port Alberni arts community

Are you curious about fibre arts? Experienced and want to hone some skills? Join in the Introduction to Fibre Arts workshop April 8, 2022 at NIC. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre has a number of artistic spring workshops planned for the spring, with the first one scheduled for this weekend.

On April 8, beginners and advanced artists can take part in an introduction to fibre arts. Discover and work with different techniques in the fibre arts. The workshop will take place at North Island College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop fee is $125 and the supply fee is $40, to be paid to the instructor.

Register for workshops at the Rollin Art Centre (250-724-3412). Numbers are limited.

1. April 8th – Intro to Fibre Arts Workshop (April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

2. Shibori & Indigo Dyeing workshop (April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

3. Two-Day Batik Workshop (April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

4. Two-Day Silk Painting Workshop (April 25 and 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

5. Two-Day Watercolour Workshop (June 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Port Alberni’s annual Solstice Arts Festival is back, after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19.

Join us Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre to celebrate the arts.

Spaces are available for artists and artisans on the terrace or in the gardens. There is lots of room to spread out and it is a picture-perfect spot to set up an easel or offer demos of the artwork you create.

If you are interested in displaying this year, call the Rollin Art Centre 250-724-3412 for more info. Spaces are $25 for the day.

UNDER, OVER AND BEYOND

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features local fibre artist Ruth Jeffery. “Under Over and Beyond” is a collection of woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

Ruth’s work takes inspiration from nature and incorporates the feeling and intrigue that nature gives her. Ruth says she tries to provide energy, depth, and movement using both colour and texture in her weavings and egg work.

The exhibit runs until April 22.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit from May 25 to June 18, 2022. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) depicting their own rendition of the season of spring. All mediums are welcome.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission and the deadline is April 30.

DONATIONS WANTED

The Rollin Art Centre is accepting all your gently used books and puzzles for our annual Giant Book Sale on May 6 and 7 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

SUMMER TEAS

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre this summer, and tickets are now on sale at the Rollin Art Centre.

The first show will be on July 7, with musical guests to be announced.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentPort Alberni