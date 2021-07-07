ARTS AROUND: Learn to paint with summer art workshop at Rollin Art Centre

A painting by Susan Schaefer. Schaefer will host a painting workshop at the Rollin Art Centre on July 24, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Spend a beautiful day outside on the Rollin Art Centre gallery terrace exploring floral painting with a new summer workshop.

Susan Schaefer will show you the steps used to tackle a painting from beginning to end with an acrylic painting workshop on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

In this workshop you will learn how to make a strong drawing as the foundation for your painting, how to work with colour glazes to slowly build your piece one layer at a time, how to finish your painting and knowing when to stop.

Students should have some experience working with acrylics and will need to bring their own supplies. Sign up early, as class size is limited. The cost is $110 plus GST. Call 250-724-3412 to register.

MURAL PROJECT

Join the Community Arts Council in the Canada Connects National Mural Project.

This is a global reconnection arts project where you can purchase a mosaic tile kit and create a masterpiece.

Kits include a 6” by 6” canvas panel, paints, a small easel, two paint brushes and a participant guide. Kits are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Buy one for $67, buy two for $47 each or buy three or more for $37 each.

Photos of your finished painted tiles must be submitted by July 15. This is a great creative activity for family or friends!

SUMMER PROGRAMMING

With COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre is still holding its annual children’s summer programming in July and August.

Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna, to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be a different theme. Up next is scrapbooking. Workshops are for ages 8-10 and take place Monday to Friday. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now. The cost is $90 per week. Call 250-724-3412.

Also new this year is the Artist Grove, a fun a creative space for children ages 11-13 to explore their art making. Classes take place Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All activities will be held outdoors. In the case of rain, camps will be held online, via Zoom. Boxes will be prepared with all materials and supplies to bring home.

QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is excited to have two wonderful raffles this summer.

Along with our annual summer basket raffle, we are also raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen size quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is currently being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are only $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer or by payment over the phone. You can also pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GIANT BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is excited to be bringing back our Annual Book Sale. However, things look slightly different this year.

This event will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary School parking lot on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, including limited numbers of people allowed at one time, directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing.

Please follow us on Facebook for more information regarding this fundraiser for the Arts Council.

WOMEN’S WORK

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. Join us in the gallery to help support local art!

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery Book Bags are still available at the Rollin Art Centre. Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag at 250-724-3412. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

