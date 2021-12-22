ARTS AROUND: Maggi Slassor, an artist since childhood

Rollin Art Centre is closed, but gallery will re-open on Feb. 1, 2022

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed starting Dec. 24 and will re-open Tuesday, Feb. 1 with a brand-new art exhibit. So don’t bring your books and don’t come expecting to get into the building.

The Community Arts Council and staff would like to thank you all for your continued support and wish you all a happy holiday and a creative 2022!

MEET THE ARTIST

This week we introduce you to local artist Maggi Slassor. Maggi spent her childhood sketching and in school art rooms as much as possible, dabbling in various mediums and sculpture. Then it was time to get “a real job” and work as a health professional and being a single parent took precedent. There was little spare time, but she exercised her creative energies by ” growing” paintings in the form of landscaping.

Maggi says she always knew that she would continue to pursue her painting when she was an old woman, but never realised she had reached that point until a chance encounter with a wonderful artist in Keremeous inspired her a couple of years ago.

“Thank you Bonny Roberts!” she said. “I guess I must have arrived at my old woman phase!”

Maggi works mostly in acrylics on canvas, sometimes watercolour on paper, in abstract or impressionist type style.

“My inspiration comes from water and the beauty of my surroundings,” says Maggi. “Art brings me joy…it is an added plus if it brings others joy too.”

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Here’s what’s coming up at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022.

Feb. 1 – Rollin re-opens with a new art exhibit featuring Sarah Williams. Williams will have her her watercolour, mixed media and acrylic work on display at the Rollin Art Centre for the month of February. Meet Williams in person on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the gallery.

March 1 – New exhibit featuring Ilya Trevealen (acrylic, watercolour, mixed media).

March 30 – New exhibit featuring Ruth Jeffery (woven wall hangings and emu egg creations).

April 27 – New exhibit featuring six local childcare facilities.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum is pleased to host their second juried art show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show runs May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the museum gallery. For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) — The Co-Conspirators, a folk/roots acoustic duo from Quebec.

Friday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) — Shari Ulrich, an indie/alternative singer-songwriter.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) — Angela Verbrugge, jazz vocalist joined by pianist Miles Black, bassist Ken Lister and Juno-award winning drummer Buff Allen.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) — Ryan McMahon.

Char’s Landing adheres closely to the COVID-19 prevention directives of the day. Plexiglass in place and masks and proof of double vaccines are required. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

ArtPort Alberni