ARTS AROUND: Mysteries abound at Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Although the Rollin Art Centre is currently closed, the gallery will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 13 with a new art exhibit featuring local artist Mystery McCarthy.

This exhibit, titled “The Art of Mystery” shows how painting can be the key to the secret garden, or a doorway to a magical and mysterious place.

“My deepest wish is that my paintings will evoke a shared sense of wonder, and a feeling of mystery,” says McCarthy. “Darkest colours explore the depths of shadows, and then withdraw to reveal soft light.”

The exhibit runs until Oct. 7. Join us in the gallery for refreshments and a chance to meet Mystery on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-3 p.m. at her artist meet and greet.

GIANT BOOK SALE

Mark your calendars! The Community Arts Council will be holding a special one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ART THROW-DOWN FOR CHILDREN 5-12

Hey kids…do you like to paint? Children aged 5-12 can join us at the Rollin Art Centre for a day of painting on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is free to enter, although all children must pre-register at 250-724-3412.

There will also be an art throw-down for teens. If you are between the ages of 13-18, and love to paint, then join us on Sept. 24 as you, the artists, battle the clock and each other in three fast-paced rounds of painting. This event is open to up to 25 teen artists. There is prize money available. The cost is $10 to register. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 205-724-3412 or sign up online at www.alberniarts.com.

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will be performing a matinee at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 6 as a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. Join us for this high-energy, fun-loving group of musicians. Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre or online at www.alberniarts.com.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Sept. 17 – Giant Book Sale at the Athletic Hall

Sept. 24 – Art throw-down for children and teens

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos performs

CHOIRS SEEK NEW MEMBERS

Two choirs in Port Alberni are seeking new members as their new seasons start.

Timbre! Choir is looking for new member to audition as they commence their 50th season in September. If you are interested, please get in touch via www.timbrechoir.ca and click on the Audition tab.

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir is starting rehearsals on Wednesday, Sept. 14. at the Alberni Valley United Church on 3747 Church Street from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to laugh and sing.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni