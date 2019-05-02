ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit shares scenes of the West Coast

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit will feature artist Cathy Stewart in an exhibit titled, “This Land is Your Land II.”
Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years) and West Coast scenes of rainforest, totems, land and seascapes. She states, “After growing up in the Alberni Valley, I developed an early love and respect for Mother Nature.”
Cathy’s exhibit runs from May 9–31. Stop by the gallery on Saturday, May 11 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments.
GIANT BOOK SALE
The Community Arts Council presents their annual GIANT book sale on Friday, May 10 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 11 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.
This is our biggest fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard.
Come out and support this amazing event.
ALLS I’M SAYING
If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour at ADSS Theatre on Friday, May 31 is the place to be!
“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show. From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just-For-Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Derek is a four-time nominee and winner of Best Stand-up Comic.
Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. Call now: 250-724-3412.
WORKSHOPS
– June 22 – 12-3 p.m. – Freehand wicker weaving basket with wood handle – a beginner three-hour workshop. The cost is $95 plus $12 materials.
– July 13 – 12-3 p.m. – Wicker basket weaving birdhouse – three-hour class. The cost is $95 plus $12 materials.
– August 10 – Wicker weaving sculptural item – four-hour workshop. The cost is $110 plus $12 per person for materials.
– October 2 and 3 – Two-Day Beginner Watercolour – Portraits – $150.00 with Cynthia Bonesky.
For more info, call 250-724-3412. Register today!
COMMUNITY CHOIR
The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents LIVE, LOVE, DANCE, SING on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre, under the direction of Michael Villette and with special guests Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Ensemble and Dennis Olsen Trio.
Tickets are $15 (under 12 free) and are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Come and enjoy.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Saturday, May 4, 8:00 p.m. Doctor Bones Project – Dance to Gospel Infused Blues Fusion
Thursday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. C.R. Avery – brilliant poet/spoken-word/blues artist
Friday, May 10, 3 p.m. Acoustic Guitar Workshop with Guitar Virtuoso Don Alder
Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Don Alder – Guitar Virtuoso.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.