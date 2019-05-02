ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit shares scenes of the West Coast

Cathy Stewart’s paintings will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre until May 31

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit will feature artist Cathy Stewart in an exhibit titled, “This Land is Your Land II.”

Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years) and West Coast scenes of rainforest, totems, land and seascapes. She states, “After growing up in the Alberni Valley, I developed an early love and respect for Mother Nature.”

Cathy’s exhibit runs from May 9–31. Stop by the gallery on Saturday, May 11 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments.

GIANT BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council presents their annual GIANT book sale on Friday, May 10 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 11 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.

This is our biggest fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard.

Come out and support this amazing event.

ALLS I’M SAYING

If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour at ADSS Theatre on Friday, May 31 is the place to be!

“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show. From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just-For-Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Derek is a four-time nominee and winner of Best Stand-up Comic.

Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. Call now: 250-724-3412.

WORKSHOPS

– June 22 – 12-3 p.m. – Freehand wicker weaving basket with wood handle – a beginner three-hour workshop. The cost is $95 plus $12 materials.

– July 13 – 12-3 p.m. – Wicker basket weaving birdhouse – three-hour class. The cost is $95 plus $12 materials.

– August 10 – Wicker weaving sculptural item – four-hour workshop. The cost is $110 plus $12 per person for materials.

– October 2 and 3 – Two-Day Beginner Watercolour – Portraits – $150.00 with Cynthia Bonesky.

For more info, call 250-724-3412. Register today!

FELTING WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre will offer two felting workshops with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler.

In the Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop, create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. Laurie will demonstrate many design ideas that include how to join different silk fabrics, create holes and openings for fastening the scarf in place, make felt leaves and vines that trail off the silk chiffon border, flower designs that can become button fasteners, colour layering and incorporating embellishments like silk hankies. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. The workshop takes place Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

In the Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat Workshop, you will learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of using the seamless resist technique, how to layer wool for colour blending, how to incorporate embellishments and how to shape and sculpt wool. The workshop is Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts.

Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.

Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents LIVE, LOVE, DANCE, SING on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre, under the direction of Michael Villette and with special guests Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Ensemble and Dennis Olsen Trio.

Tickets are $15 (under 12 free) and are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Come and enjoy.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The classical concerts lineup for season four consists of the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15) and the Buzz Brass Quintet (May 1).

the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15) and the Buzz Brass Quintet (May 1).

the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15) and the Buzz Brass Quintet (May 1).

Subscriptions are available from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407) and from Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Saturday, May 4, 8:00 p.m. Doctor Bones Project – Dance to Gospel Infused Blues Fusion

Thursday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. C.R. Avery – brilliant poet/spoken-word/blues artist

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m. Acoustic Guitar Workshop with Guitar Virtuoso Don Alder

Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Don Alder – Guitar Virtuoso.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.