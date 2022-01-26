ARTS AROUND: New exhibits open at Rollin Art Centre for 2022

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams will kick off the 2022 Rollin Art Centre Gallery season with her show ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ featuring an exploration in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media on paper. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

By MELISSA MARTIN

Special to the AV News

The Rollin Art Centre’s new gallery schedule is filled with innovation for 2022. We have some new artists to feature in our monthly exhibitions, as well as two group shows already booked for May and July.

In late 2021 we held an open exhibit featuring artists’ work completed during the coronavirus pandemic, and it was so well received we have added three “open” exhibits for 2022. These exhibits will be loosely based on the changing seasons. Spring will run May 25 to June 18, Summer from July 27 to Aug. 27 and Fall from Nov. 9-26, leading into the Mistletoe Market from Nov. 29-Dec. 23.

We will be calling on artists to submit their ideas for these open exhibits as soon as the gallery reopens Feb. 1. Artists interested in having their work included in Spring, Summer or Fall open exhibitions should e-mail Melissa Martin at communityarts@shawcable.com. Artwork must be dropped off four days prior to the show’s opening. A meet and greet of artists is tentatively scheduled for the Saturday following the openings, from 1-3 p.m., dependent on public health orders.

We are excited to see how Alberni Valley artists interpret the changing seasons through their chosen media.

COMING UP

Mixed media artist Sarah Williams kicks off the Rollins’ new year with ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey’, an exploration in watercolour, mixed media and acrylic on paper. Calling her exhibit “a time of celebration, art and joy,” Williams says she followed her inspiration while assembling this exhibit, “resulting in a diverse range of imagery that captures key moments from my life’s journey.”

Williams is an Alberni Valley-based visual artist, well known for her brand Adorn Atelier. Formerly owner of The Place, a boutique located at Harbour Quay from 2012-2018, Williams became known across western Canada for her bridal accessories, jewelry and fairytale paintings.

Williams’ exhibit opens Feb. 1.

BACK SOON

The Rollin Art Centre has been closed for its annual winter break, but we will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 1 during regular operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rollin Art Centre follows provincial health orders and will modify its reopening as necessary.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. E-mail: communityarts@shawcable.com.

