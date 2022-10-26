ARTS AROUND: New pottery exhibit opens in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Grove, the Community Arts Council’s art gallery, currently features local potter Kate McKinley in an exhibit titled “Playing with Fire.”

McKinley was raised in Saskatchewan and moved to Port Alberni in 2019 after retiring. She has been potting for more than 20 years and has a diverse educational background. She works with mid-fire stoneware to produce mostly functional ware. She also works with alternative firings which produce decorative pieces featuring Raku, Horsehair/Feather, Naked Raku and Obvara.

“I enjoy the freedom that clay provides me to express myself,” says McKinley.

The various firings all involve different techniques. With raku, pottery pieces are removed from the kiln then put into a receptacle like a can along with combustible material like sawdust to rapidly cool the piece. The finished product often has a matte black effect, or sometimes vibrant colours depending on what materials were used in the process.

Feather and horsehair raku involves placing feathers or horsehair on the surface of a potted piece when it’s taken out of the kiln and before it is put into the raku receptacle. The material leaves what is called “carbon marking” on the surface and creates interesting patterns.

Obvara is a form of raku, often referred to as “Baltic raku” because the technique originated in eastern Europe somewhere around the 12th century, as a way to seal the clay. Obvara is similar to raku in that it is heated to 1650 degrees Fahrenheit then removed from the heat.

How obvara differs is the potted piece is then dipped in a yeast mixture (flour, yeast, sugar and water) before being submerged into water to cool it rapidly. This creates a unique effect on the finished piece. Some potters prefer this method over raku because it does not produce smoke.

‘Playing With Fire’ runs until Nov. 4 at the Community Arts Council’s new location at #7-5440 Argyle Street (Harbour Quay). The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MISTLETOE MARKET SEEKS ARTISANS

The Community Arts Council is seeking new and past participating artisans to display their work at our new location for this Alberni Valley tradition. Mistletoe Market runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23 and is a great way to showcase your work.

This is not a typical market, as the art gallery takes on a holiday flair. If you are interested, please call us at 250-724-3412 or stop by our new location at Harbour Quay to see us.

CELTIC CHAOS IS COMING

Celtic Chaos will share their story in “For the Highlanders,” an original, concert-length show comprising narration, poetry, song and instrumentals. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre and will be a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council.

After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both through the greed and treachery of the landowners of the day. Under English rule, the “Highland Clearances” swiftly followed, evicting thousands. Some survived, others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience and their culture thrives today. Celtic Chaos will bring this history to life on stage.

Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at The Grove, or you can purchase them online at www.alberniarts.com.

ART THROW DOWN APPROACHES

The Community Arts Council and Art Rave are excited to bring an evening a fun and excitement to the Alberni Valley with an Art Throw Down, for artists 19-plus on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by Alberni Brewing (4630 Adelaide Street), this will be an art competition to remember. Come watch the paint fly and help vote to determine the winners as artists battle the clock and each other in two fast-paced rounds.

Prize sponsors include the Black Rock Resort, Co-op Liquor Store, Brie and Barrel, Save-On Foods, Gayle’s Fashion, Power of Three, Gone Fishin’ and Co-op Gas, to name a few.

Artists must pre-register at 250-724-3412. The cost is $10.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for The Grove-Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentPort Alberni