ARTS AROUND: Photography exhibit opens a new year at Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for the holidays and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with a new art exhibit featuring photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas.

Courtney will have landscapes and wildlife in vivid colour, while John will display his black and white portraits. This exhibit runs until Feb. 8. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 18th from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS

Join a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling as the Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 29 for the new Celtic Chaos performance titled, “For the Highlander” at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.

After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience. Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. Celtic Chaos tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.

Tickets are $25 each, available only at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2020. The Gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Ave. and Argyle St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. If you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BANNER PAINTING PROJECT

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club will hold its annual banner painting project at Glenwood Centre starting Feb. 6. Registration forms will be available at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline for registration is January 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or $10 just to paint a banner.

Dates are: Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8, (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs through Feb. 21. All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose St. and Eighth Ave. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show takes place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26-Sept. 12. The submission deadline is April 17.

Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.