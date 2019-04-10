ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art gallery ‘branches out’

”Branching Out” is the title of the next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The title of the next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is “Branching Out,” featuring Gale Cyr and Janice Sheehan.

These two talented ladies will be displaying their collections of paintings, using oils and acrylics. With colour and movement, it’s sure to be a beautiful exhibit.

This exhibit begins April 11 and runs until May 3. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, April 13 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit will feature artist Cathy Stewart in an exhibit titled, This Land is Your Land II.

Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years) and West Coast scenes of rainforest, totems, landscapes and seascapes.

“After growing up in the Alberni Valley, I developed an early love and respect for Mother Nature,” she explained.

Cathy’s exhibit runs from May 9–31. Stop by the gallery on Saturday, May 11 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments.

SPRING CLEANING

Start your spring cleaning by donating all your gently used books to the Rollin Art Centre’s annual Giant Book Sale before May 10 and 11. Our donations are very low this year, so please help by dropping off all your books. We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs, but please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre at 3061 Eighth Avenue.

WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP

Have you always wanted to try watercolour painting? Well now’s the time to start!

“Not Quite A Beginner Watercolour Workshop”has been designed for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes, forest and water, with help from artist and instructor Joanne Thomson.

The workshop takes place Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at the Alberni Athletic Hall. The cost is $175 (bring your own supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

There is still time to drop off your applications to have an art exhibit during the 2020 calendar year at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30.

This is an open call to all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS

Join us for a great weekend to celebrate art, music and community!

The Community Arts Council is looking for all interested artists to be included in this year’s Solstice Arts Festival on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. Two options are available: table rentals at the Rollin Art Centre ($60 for the two days) or, if you have a gallery or studio, our Days with the Arts self-guided tour ($45). Both are great options.

For more details, contact the Rollin Art Centre or drop by today to register: 250-724-3412.

CRAFTERS AND VENDORS

A cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Saturday, May 25 and we are looking for local crafters and vendors!

If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.

ANYTHING GOES!

What do Cole Porter, John Rutter and Eric Whitacre have in common? They are all talented song writers whose music is going to be performed by Timbre! Choir.

The show is under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre. Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors pay $20 and children and students under 18 pay $5. Be sure to put your name in for our door prize donated by Save On Foods.

BARKLEY SOUNDS COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Barkley Sound Community Choir presents, Live, Love, Dance, Sing! on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre. Tickets are available at Rollin Art Centre for $15 (children under 12 free).

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

Tickets to the next Alberni Classical Concerts season will be sold from April 8 – Oct 4.

This season’s upcoming acts are Orontes Guitar Quartet (Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.), Trio d’Argento (Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.), Elmer Iseler Singers (Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m.) and Buzz Brass (Friday, May 1, 2019 at 7 p.m.).

Concert tickets cannot be purchased individually. However, people may transfer their subscription number to friends and family. If you find you can’t attend every concert, you can share!

Four concerts for $100 is an amazing deal. Phone if you would like a subscription card (250-723-5407). You can pay by cash or cheque.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Apr 11, 7:30 p.m. Billie Zizi – Classic Soul with a flair

Thursday, Apr 18, 7:30 p.m. England’s Holly Rees – indie-folk

Tuesday, Apr 23, 7:30 p.m. F&M “Lessons From Losers” Western Canada Tour

Wednesday, Apr 24, 7:30 p.m. Ken Dunn in Concert with Anna Green

Saturday, Apr 27, 7:30 p.m. Ken Lavigne “Let Me Be Frank!”

Sunday, Apr 28, 7:30 p.m. The Jim Cameron / Liam Hockley Quintet

Advanced tickets are available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.