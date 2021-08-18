ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist offers watercolour workshop

There are only a few days left to buy a ticket for the Rollin Art Centre’s summer raffle basket

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be hosting a pen and ink watercolour wash workshop with guest artist Jim Sears.

Sears will teach you the basics of using pen and ink with a watercolour wash. This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre on a Thursday evening (Oct. 7) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $42 plus GST.

Call to register today at 250-724-3412 and to pick up your supply list. Space is limited.

RAFFLE BASKET

There are only a few days left to buy a ticket for the Rollin Art Centre’s summer raffle basket.

This basket is full of wonderful items, including smoked salmon, a First Nations beach round beach towel, books, a porcelain teacup and saucer, framed artwork, jewellery, massage oil, gardening gloves and so much more. Tickets are only $2 each or three for $5.

The daw will be held Friday, Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

ANNUAL SUMMER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed for a summer break starting on August 31. The gallery will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 7.

CALLING LOCAL ARTISTS

We have extended our deadline to submit for a special art exhibit running from Oct. 5 to 30.

Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for the Community Arts Council’s first invitational. This exhibit is specifically themed to showcase what you have created during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic. Visit www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form.

Submission fees are $10 per piece, limited to three pieces per artist. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection. The deadline has been extended to Sept. 17.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre begins Sept. 7. Titled “Sweet Being,” the exhibit features Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic.

Meglic’s compositions are richly surfaced, typically involving thick layers of oil over acrylic underpaintings, sometimes embellished with gold leaf, alcohol-based ink or oil pastel. Impressionist and expressionist influences are apparent in the rendering of the figure, while the environments in which her subjects find themselves are contemporary abstraction: the interplay between a two-dimensional pattern and a three-dimensional body is a visual that has long fascinated Meglic.

2022 ART EXHIBITS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding four group unique art exhibits in 2022, reflecting the changing of the four seasons. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) for these inaugural exhibitions. All mediums are welcome,

The schedule is as follows: Winter (Feb. 2 to March 27), Spring (May 25 to June 18), Summer (July 27 to Aug. 27), Autumn (Nov. 9-26). Contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information: 250-724-3412.

WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre is putting together more fall and winter workshops, plus a paint night at the gallery. Follow us on Facebook for all the details and more: www.facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfTheAlberniValley.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtPort Alberni