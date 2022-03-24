ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni fibre artist takes inspiration from nature

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A new art exhibit is opening at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni at the end of the month.

Local fibre artist Ruth Jeffery brings “Under, Over and Beyond” to the art gallery starting March 30. This is a collection of woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

Jeffery’s work takes inspiration from nature and incorporates the feeling of intrigue that nature gives her. Jeffery says that she tries to provide energy, depth and movement using both colour and texture in her weavings and egg work.

“Realizing that everyone will interpret my creations in their own individualized way, my one hope is that it brings enjoyment to someone,” says Jeffery.

Join us in the gallery on Saturday, April 2 from 1-3 p.m. to meet Ruth Jeffery, enjoy some refreshments and be inspired.

This exhibit runs until April 22.

DONATIONS WANTED

The Rollin Art Centre is accepting all your gently used books and puzzles for the Community Arts Council’s upcoming Giant Book Sale fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place May 6 and 7 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

April 27 to May 20 – New Exhibit – Early Childhood Educators of B.C., Port Alberni Branch – “Moments in Time” – A collaboration of children’s art.

May 25 to June 18 – Spring inspired open art exhibit – artists must register.

June 1, 2 – Workshop – “Watercolour – The Basics of Colour Theory and Pigments”

June 18 – Solstice Arts Festival

June 22 to July 22 – “Women’s Work” – group exhibit featuring Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

July and August – Teas on the Terrace

SPRING EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit from May 25 to June 18, 2022. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) depicting their own rendition of spring. All mediums are welcome.

This exhibit will reflect the gentle changes of the season and create a unique mood and feeling associated with the season of spring based on your interpersonal reflections.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission. The deadline for submissions is April 30 .

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Port Alberni