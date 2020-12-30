ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni gallery will re-open in February

Next exhibit will feature the permanent art collection donated by Robert Aller

The Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for an extended winter break. The gallery will reopen Feb. 2.

The Community Arts Council would like to take this time to thank you for your continued support throughout the year. It is help from patrons like you that allows us to continue to support local artists and make art accessible to our community.

We are wishing you all a safe and happy holiday season.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The Community Arts Council is excited to present our next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre beginning Feb. 2. This magnificent exhibit will feature some pieces from our permanent art collection donated by Robert Aller.

In 1995, Robert Aller donated many works of art, including four of his own paintings, to the Community Arts Council. This collection began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of Art in 1946.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure and guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Feb. 27, 2021.

ROTARY COMMUNITY BANNERS

Banners are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. If you painted a banner in 2020, and would like to purchase it, contact the Rollin Art Centre. They cost $25 and make a great gift!

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

