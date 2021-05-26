A painting by Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

A painting by Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni women showcase their artwork in diverse new exhibit

‘Women’s work’ opens June 1 at the Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will feature a group of five local female artists.

Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley will showcase their individualism with “Women’s Work.” The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

Thw exhibit opens June 1. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

JUST THE WAY I SEE IT…

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features Port Alberni artist Robert Hall. “Just the Way I see it…” is a showcase of acrylic painted and poured landscapes and portraits.

This exhibit runs until May 29.

CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMMING

Although COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre will be holding our annual children’s summer programming in July and August.

Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be a different theme: painting, scrapbooking, dream home makeover, fantasy lands, puppet palooza, painting and drawing portraits.

The camps are open for ages 8-10. Camps are Monday to Friday. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now for $90 per week.

New this year is the Artist Grove, a fun, and creative space to explore your art making. This workshop is held Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for ages 11-13. The cost is $25 per workshop. All activities will be held outdoors. In case of rain, camps will be held online via ZOOM. Boxes will be prepared with materials and supplies to bring home.

GIANT BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is excited to be bringing back our Annual Giant Book Sale—however it will look slightly different this year.

The book sale will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary School parking lot on Beaver Creek Road. The book sale is currently scheduled for Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, limited numbers of people will be allowed at one time and directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing will all be monitored.

Please follow us on Facebook for more information.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery Book Bags are still available at the Rollin Art Centre.

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all on in genre) or buy two bags for $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibit

Previous story
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Stewart wins in May long weekend golf

Next Sunday, May 30 is the altered course four-man scramble

A painting by Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni women showcase their artwork in diverse new exhibit

‘Women’s work’ opens June 1 at the Rollin Art Centre

New Bare Bones restaurant owner Lance Dodding, his wife Matraca and son Ryker pose with previous owners Steve and AC Evans. Dodding is renovating the restaurant and expanding the outdoor patio at the historic church building on Johnston Road in Port Alberni. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BUSINESS BEAT: New family takes over Bare Bones restaurant

Popular Port Alberni eatery undergoing renos, including a new outdoor patio

Dewayne Parfitt has lived and volunteered in Port Alberni for more than 30 years. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni’s Dewayne Parfitt has volunteer spirit

Dewayne Parfitt was named Citizen of the Year Award in 2018

TEACHING TINY HOMES Rachel Salmon, Sophie Kennedy and Matthew Andersen of John Paul II Catholic School show off their tiny home, constructed entirely from recycled materials. Students at John Paul II have been participating in a “Tiny Home Challenge” to design and develop a sustainable home. Read more about this project on page A5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni kids take on Tiny Home Challenge

John Paul II students build model homes out of recycled materials

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Greysen Miller is loving the response to his campaign for gates to be installed on the gaga ball pits at Chemainus Elementary School and others across the school district. (Photo by Robyn Plumsteel)
Donors go gaga for Vancouver Island youngster’s ball pit fundraiser

People get on board with Chemainus student’s idea to make wheelchair accessible

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read