ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni women showcase their artwork in diverse new exhibit

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The next exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will feature a group of five local female artists.

Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley will showcase their individualism with “Women’s Work.” The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

Thw exhibit opens June 1. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

JUST THE WAY I SEE IT…

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features Port Alberni artist Robert Hall. “Just the Way I see it…” is a showcase of acrylic painted and poured landscapes and portraits.

This exhibit runs until May 29.

CHILDREN’S SUMMER PROGRAMMING

Although COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect, the Rollin Art Centre will be holding our annual children’s summer programming in July and August.

Join us each week with instructors Hannah and Anna to share some creative days of summer. Each week will be a different theme: painting, scrapbooking, dream home makeover, fantasy lands, puppet palooza, painting and drawing portraits.

The camps are open for ages 8-10. Camps are Monday to Friday. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now for $90 per week.

New this year is the Artist Grove, a fun, and creative space to explore your art making. This workshop is held Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for ages 11-13. The cost is $25 per workshop. All activities will be held outdoors. In case of rain, camps will be held online via ZOOM. Boxes will be prepared with materials and supplies to bring home.

GIANT BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council is excited to be bringing back our Annual Giant Book Sale—however it will look slightly different this year.

The book sale will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary School parking lot on Beaver Creek Road. The book sale is currently scheduled for Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, limited numbers of people will be allowed at one time and directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing will all be monitored.

Please follow us on Facebook for more information.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery Book Bags are still available at the Rollin Art Centre.

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all on in genre) or buy two bags for $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibit