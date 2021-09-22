ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni workshops teach fabric dyeing techniques

Connie Chaplin, from Saskatchewan, will be the featured guest artist for two fall workshops

Artist Connie Chaplin will be demonstrating eco printing/dyeing and indigo shibori dyeing at the Rollin Art Centre in October. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A fall workshop at the Rollin Art Centre will teach two different methods of dyeing paper and fabrics.

Connie Chaplin, from Saskatchewan, will be our featured guest artist for two fall workshops.

The first workshop will teach eco printing/dyeing on paper and cotton. This will be a fun afternoon collecting leaves and flora, then printing with them. Paper can be used for cards, journal paper or framed as an art piece. Please bring a piece of cotton or linen pieces, such as hankies or napkins, and several pairs of disposable or rubber gloves and an apron. The workshop will take place Friday, Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $40 plus tax, plus $15 for supplies.

Chaplin will also host a shibori dyeing workshop, using natural indigo and organic cotton. Chaplin will demonstrate several shibori techniques for you to create and dye an oversized scarf/ shawl/ beach wrap and several small test pieces. No experience is required, but please bring a small piece of natural fabric prewashed in hot water. This workshop will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre. The cost is $50 plus tax, plus $45 for supplies. Bring lunch, a water bottle, an apron and rubber gloves.

Call 250-724-3412 to register for either or both workshops.

SWEET BEING

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic is featured in the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. Her paintings are on display until Oct. 2.

WATERCOLOUR WASH WORKSHOP

After an overwhelming response, we have added a new workshop date for our workshop with Jim Sears. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Jim will teach you the basics of using pen and ink with a watercolour wash.

This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $42 plus GST. Call to register today at 250-724-3412 and for your supply list. Space is limited.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased by e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or in person at the gallery (corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street) from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council will be accepting all gently used books beginning Oct. 1. These books will be used for our giant book sale taking place in May 2022.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please drop off donations at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box.

As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni