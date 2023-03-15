ARTS AROUND: Printing workshop coming to the Grove Art Gallery

‘McLean Mill Wreck,’ an acrylic-on-canvas by Shelley Penner, was voted the People’s Choice winner of the Alberni Valley Landmark exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery. The Landmarks show continues until March 24, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Congratulations to Shelley Penner for being chosen as the People’s Choice winner in the “Alberni Valley Landmarks” art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery.

Thank you to all who voted at his fabulous exhibit, featuring 35 art pieces by 17 artists. We would like to extend a huge thank you to the Rotary Club of Port Alberni–Arrowsmith for sponsoring the generous prize of $500 to the winner, plus the opportunity to participants to have their image chosen for a fundraising puzzle.

You still have time to pop into the Grove Art Gallery to take a peek at the winning piece. “Alberni Valley Landmarks” runs until March 24.

ECO/BOTANICAL PRINTING WORKSHOP APRIL 22

Let instructor Connie Chaplin, welcome you to the wonderful world of Eco – Botanical Printing. You will begin with printing some local leaves on watercolour paper, then move on to botanical printing on a silk scarf.

Discussion on mordants, dyes, dye blankets will be discussed and experimented with on the silk scarf. This class is for beginners to advanced dyers as well as those wishing to learn some new techniques. Chaplin has travelled extensively and dyed with many global instructors. She loves to share her knowledge with others. WHEN: Saturday April 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery, located at the Harbour Quay. Space is limited, call 250-724-3412 or register online at https://www.alberniarts.com.

NEXT EXHIBIT BEGINS MARCH 29

“Climate Change,” our next exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery, begins March 29 and will run until May 26.

Join gallery staff and the artists for a “meet and greet’ on Saturday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m. This is your chance to talk to the artists and ask them their inspiration for their artwork. Visitors may also vote for a People’s Choice: there will be $500 in prize money for the winning artist.

The Grove Art Gallery is located at No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay.

SOLSTICE FEST ARRIVES JUNE 17

The Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley is looking for interested artisans and musicians to set up and display their work at this year’s event. This year the free, family-oriented festival will relocate to Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 17.

The quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day to make the area a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community. Please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Artisan registration fee is $30.

MAY 6 ACRYLIC WORKSHOP

Parksville artist Susan Schaefer will hold a painting workshop entitled Through the Forest – into the Light, Saturday, May 6 at the Grove Art Gallery, Harbour Quay. In this workshop participants will loosen up and use bold, bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. Schaefer’s students describe her as an encouraging and supportive instructor who spends time with her students, giving them useful feedback. All levels of acrylic painters welcome. Workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125. Space is limited, call 250-724-3412 or register online at https://www.alberniarts.com.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at Harbour Quay, No. 7-5440 Argyle St. Call 250-724-3412. Email: admincac@shawcable.com.

