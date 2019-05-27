ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre hosting a garden clean up

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre needs your help. We are having a garden clean up day on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. to help with a bit of gardening. Volunteers are needed for a few hours to help with some weeding, raking and general garden work to help get our gardens in shape for all our summer events and activities. Please join us and tell a few friends. Please bring your own tools.

ALLS I’M SAYING

Don’t miss out on a night of laughter with Derek Edwards, four-time nominee and winner of Best Standup Comic at the Canadian Comedy Awards.

“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show at the ADSS Theatre on Friday, May 31. From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just-For-Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite.

Reserved seating tickets for the show are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. Call now: 250-724-3412.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Days with the Arts self-guided home studio or gallery tour on June 14 and 15. This year, we have more than 80 artists joining us at 15 local venues.

This year proves to be a year to celebrate art, and what better way to help support the Rollin Art Centre than by purchasing your tickets today? We have painters, metal artists, photographers, glass artists, wood carvers, silversmiths, First Nations artists, potters, jewellers and mixed media artists on this year’s tour.

Join us for two days of amazing art and creativity. Tickets are now on sale for $10 at the Rollin Art Centre.

VANCOUVER ARTIST ON DISPLAY

I am very excited to share with everyone some exciting news about the next artist at the Rollin Art Centre.

My own dad, Derek Seddon—a well-known Vancouver artist—will be showcasing his collection of paintings beginning June 6. This exhibit, “Landscapes, Near and Far,” tells the story of his travels throughout Europe and the U.S.

Derek is an accomplished artist, who is also credited for co-establishing “Paintings in the Park” in Stanley Park, which continues successfully to this day. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, June 8 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Derek and share in some refreshments.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GIVES BACK

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation AGM will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Athletic Hall. The community groups receiving funding from the Foundation this year will explain how the funds will be used to help them help the community. This is a great opportunity to hear about the work the Community Foundation does in the Alberni Valley. Everyone is welcome.

WORKSHOPS AT ROLLIN

Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach you to explore weaving techniques to create organically shaped baskets, birdhouses and sculptural items in these three offered workshops. Call 250-724-3412 to register today. Seating is limited.

June 22, 12-3 p.m. – freehand basket weaving with wood handles. $95 plus $12 materials

July 13, 12-3 p.m. – wicker birdhouse – $95 plus $12 materials.

Aug. 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – wicker sculptural item $110 $12 materials

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Tickets are now on sale for Teas on the Terrace at the Rollin Art Centre and we are offering some great savings, plus the addition of two Sunday teas for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas.

There are a total of 10 teas this summer: six “low” teas and four high teas. Tickets are $20 for any high tea and $15 for low teas. Package deals are 10 teas for $150 (savings of $20) or five teas for $80.

The first tea kicks off on July 4 with Quin Etheridge-Pedder, a young multi-talented musician who sings, plays fiddle, guitar and more.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts. Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is VERY limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

CEILIDH ‘19

MacKenzie School of Dance and the Port Alberni Highland Dancers Association presents the annual recital: Ceilidh ’19 “The Art of Dance” (inspired by great works of art) on Sunday, June 2 at the ADSS Auditorium at 2 p.m. Tickets are at Full of Beans, Alter Ego, www.brownpapertickets.com and at the door. Adults pay $15 and Seniors/Students pay $12. Under 5 years FREE.

FELTING WORKSHOPS WITH SALTSPRING ISLAND ARTIST – LAURIE STEFFLER

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler presents two felting workshops at the Rollin Art Centre. Register today: 250-724-3412

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept. 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

Season Four consists of four concerts for the same $100 fee. Subscriptions are available from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407) and from Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts are held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

DRAW GALLERY

Our Creative Nature Group Exhibit runs until June 28. An exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island Artists. Visit www.drawgallery.com or the corner of Melrose and Eighth Ave or call 855-755-0566.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. Searson Sisters – Canadian Celtic Pop

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m. AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Neil Garvie. Open mic slots are available; sign up at the door. Admission is by $10 donation. Refreshments are available for purchase. Garvie has just launched his new book of poetry, and he will be signing copies of Silence Craves a Voice.

Friday, May 31, 7:30 p.m. The New Customs – Fantastic Folky Friday

Friday, Jun 7, 7:30 p.m. KINGA Quartet – Jazz & Pop Chanteuse

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.