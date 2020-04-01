ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre looking for artists to exhibit in 2021

MELISSA MARTIN

Although the Rollin Art Centre is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Community Arts Council is still accepting artist applications for the 2021 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exibit. Application forms are available online at www.alberniarts.com. All submissions must be sent by email to admincac@shawcable.com.

The deadline for applications is April 30, 2020.

SHOW POSTPONED

Due to Covid-19, the Celtic Chaos fundraising performance has been postponed (not cancelled). A new date will be announced as soon as possible. All tickets will be honoured.

WORKSHOPS CANCELLED

The watercolour workshop with Victoria artist Joanne Thomson and the Fun Flowers painting workshop at North Island College have both been cancelled. Email admincac@shawcable.com for a full refund if you were registered to be in either of these workshops.

GALLERY AND EVENTS

In response to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our communities, the Rollin Art Centre gallery will be closed until further notice. This means that we will be postponing all performances and programs until further notice. If you have any questions or concerns about the gallery and programming —or are looking for a way to be creative during this period! —please reach out to admincac@shawcable.com.

*If you have any questions regarding cancelled/postponed events or programs, please email at the above address.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

