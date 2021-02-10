ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre offers a romantic treat

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. The art gallery has COVID-19 protective measures in place. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council is offering a romantic special for the month of February.

Tickle your fancy with some fun romance reading and a sweet treat, too! Buy a mystery bag of 20 romance books and chocolate for $25.

A limited number is available at the Rollin Art Cenre. Call 250-724-3412 today to reserve your bags, or stop by at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

ALLER AND FRIENDS

The Community Arts Council is excited to present a new art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

This magnificent exhibit features some pieces from the Community Arts Council’s permanent art collection, donated by Robert Aller. In 1995, Aller donated many works of art, including four of his own paintings to the arts council.

This collection began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of Art in 1946.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

CALL TO ALL VISUAL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2021.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more book donations. Thank you for your continued support.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Looking for something to read? Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag.

For $20, you will get 10 gently used books, all in one genre and all in one bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. Choose from (one genre per bag) mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, cooking, home improvements, travel, cooking, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre for more information at 250-724-3412. The guide will include local artists and a map.

Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Feb. 27, 2021.

COMMUNITY BANNERS

This year’s community painting days at the Glenwood Centre have been cancelled. Instead, there will be “Paint a Banner at Home” program. Please email the Rotary club at arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com to express interest.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

