ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre opens Sept. 11

The Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for annual summer maintenance. Join us when we re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

This fun garage sale of sorts takes place on Saturday Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

There will be more than 20 tables of odds and sods being sold from sewing and craft rooms, including sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors, bits ands bobs.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOPS

Victoria watercolour artist Joanne Thomas presents two great fall workshops. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. Sign up now, as space is limited.

The advanced watercolour workshop will consist of demonstrations and class exercises, as well as ample time to work independently on an individual project or two. This is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20 and Friday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Island College. The cost is $175, including supply list.

The beginner workshop will be a quick and playful introduction to watercolour materials and techniques. It takes place Friday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NIC. The cost is $125, which includes supplies.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our next art exhibit: a husband and wife team titled, “This is US.”

Linda and Art Campbell are dynamic artists, with Linda showcasing her oil paintings and Art his collection of Native Salish carvings. This exhibit begins Sept. 11. and runs until Oct. 12 Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists and share some refreshments.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, Sep 5, 7 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Thursday, Sep 6, 7 p.m., Heather Costerton with special guest Don Tecson

Tuesday, Sep 11, 8 p.m., Randy McAllister and the Scrappiest Band in the Motherland

Wednesday, Sep 12, 7 p.m. (doors 6), BBC’s Dan Walsh – Banjo/Vocal/Guitar – Folk

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.