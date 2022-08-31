ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre readies for fall

The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Rollin Art Centre is now closed for the summer. It will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 13. with a new art exhibit featuring local artist Mystery McCarthy.

FISH-IN

Hey kids! Love to paint and be creative? The Community Arts Council, Art Rave and the Alberni Valley Enhancement Association will be at Harbour Quay on Saturday, Sept. 3, where tables will be set up to paint wooden fish from 1-3 p.m. This is free for children up to 12 years old.

ART THROW-DOWN

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding art events for children and teens this fall.

Kids can enjoy a day of painting at the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon. This event is open to elementary-school-aged children (five to 12) and is free to enter, although participants must pre-register by calling 250-724-3412.

On the same day, the Rollin Art Centre will also hold an art throw-down for teens from 1-3 p.m. In this event, teen artists aged 13 to 18 will battle the clock and each other in three fast-paced rounds of painting. There are three rounds with prize money available.

Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to register, or sign up on online at www.alberniarts.com.

GIANT BOOK SALE

Mark your calendars! The Community Arts Council will be holding a special one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS

Celtic Chaos will perform a matinee at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 6 as a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. This will be a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling. Tickets are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre and can be purchased online at www.alberniarts.com.

CHOIRS SEEK NEW MEMBERS

Two choirs in Port Alberni are seeking new members.

Timbre! Choir will be commencing its 50th season in September. If you are interested, please get in touch via our website at www.timbrechoir.ca and click on the “Auditions” tab.

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir will be starting rehearsals on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Alberni Valley United Church (3747 Church Street) from 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtPort Alberni