ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking artists for 2022 exhibits

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Don’t miss an exciting opportunity to showcase your artwork at the Rollin Art Centre in 2022.

The Community Arts Council is accepting applications from all visual artists and/or artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30, 2021.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

LAST CHANCE

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is on display until March 27.

The exhibit features some special pieces from the Community Arts Council’s own permanent collection. Many of the pieces were donated to the arts council back in 1995 by Robert Aller—a collection that began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of Art in 1946.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more donations of books. Thank you for your continued support.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Our mystery bags of books are still available at the Rollin Art Centre for only $20. The bags include 10 great books, all in the same genre. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412to order your mystery book bag. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Arts Centre during this difficult time!

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each). A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m., non-fiction writers take a turn at Electric Mermaid: Live Reads. Zoom link is available at www.charslanding.com. Writers interested in reading their work can email electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

