ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre to re-open February 2

The Rollin Art Centre is currently closed, but will re-open Feb. 2 with an exhibit featuring some pieces from its permanent collection.

In 1995, Robert Aller donated many works of art—including four of his own paintings—to the Community Arts Council. This collection began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of Art in 1946. Beginning Feb. 2, part of his collection will be on display for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

For $20 you will receive 10 books in one bag, all in the same genre!

By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, cooking, home improvements, travel, cooking, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each). Your support for Rollin Art Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists, and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots.

The extended deadline is Feb. 27, 2021.

ROTARY BANNERS

This year’s community painting days at the Glenwood Center have been cancelled. Instead, there will be “Paint a Banner at Home” program. Please email the club at arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com to express interest.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

