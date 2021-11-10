ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre transforms into Mistletoe Market

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Next Tuesday, Nov. 16 marks the beginning of the holiday season, as Mistletoe Market kicks off at the Rollin Art Centre.

Join us as the gallery is transformed into a Christmas market, where many local artists and artisans will be displaying their one-of-a-kind pieces. This is a holiday favorite, and one you won’t want to miss. New items will be added weekly, so you will have to come back time after time.

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23 and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

If you hold a current Community Arts Council membership, join us at the Rollin Art Centre on Friday, Dec. 3 (open late) and Saturday, Dec. 4 for our Membership Appreciation Days. You will receive a special discounted price at the annual Mistletoe Market. This is also a great time to renew your memberships for 2022.

FROM THE VAULT

Coming soon! Each month we will be highlighting a different piece from the Community Arts Council’s permanent art collection. We will be sharing a little history or background on one of the many amazing pieces from our collection. Stay tuned!

ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Something new! Each week, we will randomly choose an artist of the week from our own membership and share with you a bit about that artist: their medium, their style and maybe a few other interesting facts about them. What a great way to learn about the artists in our Valley!

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association presents the 49th annual Christmas craft fair at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger Street) on Friday, Nov. 12 (3-7 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 14 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). There will be a free gift basket draw each day.

CHAR’S LANDING

Saturday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) — Inhouse + Youtube Peter McMaster

Friday, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) — Inhouse + Youtube Chris Ronald w/John Ellis

Char’s Landing adheres closely to the COVID-19 prevention directives of the day. Plexiglass in place and masks and vaccine passports required.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtPort Alberni