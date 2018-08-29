ARTS AROUND: Rollin ‘Buds’ prepare for first garden benefit concert

The Rollin ‘Buds’ have been working hard in the gardens at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Buds are holding a garden benefit concert on Thursday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

The newest volunteers, ages seven to 10 years old, are the Rollin Buds. They are children learning gardening skills and songs while transforming the Rollin’s children’s garden.

The Rollin Buds along with Bronwynn Nestegaard-Paul and Sherry Williams will present a special public show at the gardens. Admission will be by donations, which will be used to purchase fall bulbs for the gardens.

ANNUAL SUMMER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre is currently closed for our annual summer maintenance, join us when we re-open Tues. Sept. 11th.

CLEAN-OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM SALE

Saturday, Sept. 15, 10-2 pm- Rollin Art Centre

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts, with over 20 tables of ODDS & SODS being sold from sewing and craft rooms. Join us Sat. Sept. 15 from 10-2 pm at the Rollin Art centre. Sewing & craft room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors bits ands bobs.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOPS

Victoria artist Joanne Thomas will hold two great fall workshops—beginner and advanced. Thomas is an accomplished watercolour artist, who has taught many workshops all over the island. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call, 250-724-3412, Space is limited.

Advanced watercolour — The workshop will consist of demonstrations and class exercises as well ample time to work independently on an individual project or two. Thursday, Sept. 20, 9-4 pm & Friday Sept. 21, 9-4 pm, at NIC, $175, supply list.

Beginner watercolour — This beginner workshop will be a quick & playful introduction to watercolour materials and techniques. Friday, Oct. 19 (9-4 pm), at NIC, cost is $125 which includes supplies.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our next art exhibit, a husband and wife team, titled, “This is US”. Linda and Art Campbell are dynamic artists, with Linda showcasing her oil paintings, and Art his collection of Native Salish carvings. This exhibit begins Sept. 11 and runs until Oct. 12. Join us in the gallery, Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 pm for an opportunity to meet the artists and share some refreshments.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wed, Aug 29th, 7pm, Sarah Hiltz – Beauty in the Blue – Contemporary Folk

Thu, Aug 30th, 7pm, AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic – Dave Young

Fri, Aug 31st, 8pm, Nice Verdes – Indie tropical Latin folk