ARTS AROUND: Shelley Penner’s art on display at Rollin Art Centre

Friday, Dec. 17 is the last chance for late-night shopping at Mistletoe Market

Shelley Penner is one of the artists featured at Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This week we introduce you to local artist, Shelley Penner.

“I love art, photography, creative writing, and creativity of any kind,” says Shelley.

“My life is a journey to reconnect with the Divine through my own creative explorations and discoveries. In a very real way, creativity is my religion, my method of worship, my way of exploring the Great Mystery and my way of communing with the Creative Energies.”

Shelley has taught classes in drawing and watercolors for Parks and Recreation for 21 years. Shelley says that “a wonderful gift from a friend” inspired her to first try painting on canvas.

“Seeking the soft spontaneity of watercolor, I tried my hand at airbrushing and fell instantly in love, and now most of my canvasses begin with an airbrushed background,” she says.

If you would like to see some of Shelley’s work, visit us at the Rollin Art Centre.

LATE NIGHT SHOPPING

This week is your last chance for some late-night shopping at Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre.

Join us on Friday, Dec. 17 for more shopping time and a chance to wander the magically-lit garden and grounds. Late night shopping hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MYSTERY BOOK BAGS

Our mystery bags of books are back at the Rollin Art Cenre. You can purchase a bag for $20, which includes 10 books all in the same genre. This is a great Christmas gift for avid readers. Genres available are romance, mystery and fiction.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The new year brings a new season for the Alberni Valley Classical Concert Series. This year’s line up is Foothills Brass Quintet (Friday, Feb. 18), Musica Intima (Sunday, March 6), Canadian Guitar Quartet (Saturday, March 19) and Layfette String Quartet (Friday, April 22). Tickets are $110 each and are available at the Rollin Art Centre.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum is pleased to host their second juried show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show runs from May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022.

For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

