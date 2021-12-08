ARTS AROUND: Shop late at Mistletoe Market in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be open late on Friday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 16 for you to enjoy more shopping time at the Mistletoe Market and to wander our magically-lit gardens. Late night shopping hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hundreds of great gifts are available at Mistletoe Market. If you are looking for that unique and one-of-a-kind gift, stop by the Rollin Art Centre to buy pieces from local artists and artisans. New items are added weekly, so you will have to come back time after time.

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23 and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MEET THE ARTIST

This week we introduce you to local artist Ilya Treleaven, a visual artist, illustrator, and acrylic painter. Ilya was born in Port Alberni and attended North Island College, where he studied Fine Arts. He divides his time between Vancouver Island and Dawson City, Yukon.

Ilya has shown his work at events and galleries on Vancouver Island and the Yukon, participating in the Riverside Arts Festival in Dawson City, as well as teaching art workshops online and in person. In addition to being a freelance visual artist, Ilya has worked in industrial art as a background painter for animations and art design for music albums.

His work can be found at the Rollin Art Centre and on Instagram, where he has posted a daily drawing for more than 1700 days. Contact him at www.artstation.com/ilya-treleaven or email ilyatreleaven@gmail.com.

CLASSICAL CONCERTS

The new year will bring a new season for the Alberni Valley Classical Concert Series. This year’s lineup is Foothills Brass Quintet (Friday, Feb. 18), Musica Intima (Sunday, March 6), Canadian Guitar Quartet (Saturday, March 19) and Layfette String Quartet (Friday, April 22). Tickets are $110 each and are available at the Rollin Art Centre.

MYSTERY BOOK BAGS

Our mystery bags are back for only $20. The price includes 10 mystery books, all of the same genre. This is a great opportunity for Christmas gifts for avid readers. Genres available are romance, mystery and fiction. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum is pleased to host their second juried show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show runs May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the museum gallery. For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

ArtPort Alberni