ARTS AROUND: Showcase your artwork with Port Alberni’s banner project

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The 2019 Banner Project is just around the corner. If you are creative and want to take part in this year’s project, this year’s dates are: Feb. 7 (4-8 p.m.), Feb. 8 (12-8 p.m.), Feb. 9 and 10 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Paint-ins take place at Glenwood Centre. Register at Rollin Art Centre for only $10.

NEXT EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre again features two local artists: Gloria Myers and Patti Dance will be showcasing a collection of work titled, “Into the Forest.”

From watercolours to ink drawings and even quilting, this exhibit will be painterly at best. Join us in the gallery at their artist reception on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet these wonderful artists. This exhibit runs from Feb. 7 until March 1.

RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIPS

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone else who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed in Jan. 2019.

The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. Also available is an artist membership (call for more details) for only $25 annually. As we are a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. So please, help support the Community Arts Council today, so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting all your gently used books. We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 3061-8th Ave.

ART WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding two amazing three-day art workshops this spring at North island College, with Cynthia Bonesky. Watercolour Workshop – March 6 – 8 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Drawing Workshop – March 20 – 22 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). The cost is only $150. Pre-register at Rollin Art Centre today!

PORTAL PLAYERS PRESENTS

“Looking” is a charming comedy written by Norm Foster, directed by Jacqollyne Keath and produced by Peter Wienold and Nicole Saugstad. The show runs Feb. 22, 23, March 1, 2, 3 (matinee), 8 and 9. Advance tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors, available at the theatre box office, Rollin Art Centre and atthecapitol.org. Tickets are also available at the door, $20 for adults and $18 for students/seniors. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Film Fest Series.

The last two films in the Winter Film Fest series are Edge of the Knife (March 10) and The Wife (April 7). All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets and series passes will be available at the Museum Shop, open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre:

Thursday, Jan. 31st, 7:30 p.m., BTU (Bentall, Taylor, Ulrich) – Legendary Canadian singer-songwriters

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.