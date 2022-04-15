ARTS AROUND: Spring arrives at Port Alberni art gallery

Connie Chaplin’s work depicts the finer points of batik. If it piques your curiosity, try taking an upcoming batik workshop at NIC. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit next month, and we are inviting all artists to submit their work.

“SPRING – Seasonal Imagery” will run from May 25 to June 18 at the Rollin Art Centre and will reflect the gentle changes of the season, creating a unique mood and feeling associated with spring based on your interpersonal reflections.

Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces (size depending) depicting their own rendition of spring. All mediums are welcome.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission. Deadline for submissions is April 30.

WORKSHOPS

Register now at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.

– Two-Day Batik Workshop (April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) — Batik is a centuries-old method of using wax as a resist to create patterns and then layer dye. Workshop takes place at NIC. Workshop fee is $175.

– Two-Day Silk Painting Workshop (April 25 and 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) — This class is designed for beginner to advanced and you will be able to work at your own pace. Workshop takes place at NIC. Workshop fee is $175 and supply fee is $50.

– Two-Day Watercolour Workshop (June 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). — Learn the basics of colour theory and pigments. Workshop takes place at the Rollin Art Centre. Workshop fee is $150 and supply fee is $20.

– Landscapes Made Easy – Acrylic Painting Workshop with Susan Schaefer (Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). — Susan will guide you through landscapes, discussing what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape. Workshop takes place at the Rollin Art Centre. Cost is $115.

CURRENT EXHIBIT

The current art exhibit at Rollin features local fibre artist Ruth Jeffery. The exhibit, titled “Under Over and Beyond,” is a collection of woven wall hangings and emu egg creations. Ruth’s work takes inspiration from nature and incorporates the feeling and intrigue that nature gives her.

The exhibit runs until April 22.

DONATIONS WANTED

The Rollin Art Centre is accepting all your gently-used books and puzzles for our annual Giant Book Sale on May 6 and 7 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

ARTS FESTIVAL

Our Annual Solstice Arts Festival is back, after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19, and we are looking for artists to display on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spaces for artists and artisans are available on our terrace or in our two gardens. If you are interested in displaying at this year’s free family event, call the Rollin Art Centre 250-724-3412 for more info. Spaces are $25 for the day.

SUMMER TEAS

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre and tickets are now on sale. Choose between our high teas (served on a two-tiered plate) or our strawberry teas (served with decadent strawberry shortcake). The first event will take place on July 7, with the musical guest to be announced.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni