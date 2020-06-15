ARTS AROUND: Summer workshops set for Rollin Art Centre

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding art workshops this summer for children aged nine to 11.

These four-day workshops will begin Tuesday, July 6 and take place every Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Each week will feature a different media, from painting (July 7-10) to sculpture (July 14-17) to drawing (July 21-24) to paper crafts (July 28-31).

All workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. Each week’s workshop will cost $50. Spots are VERY limited, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

SUMMER WRITING WORKSHOPS

Every Monday morning (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.), the Rollin Art Centre will be holding a writing camp for ages 10-12.

Writing workshops begin Monday, July 6 and will feature a different genre or topic each week. All writing workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines.

Each week’s workshop cost $12. There are VERY limited spots, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

GARDENS ARE OPEN

Our beautiful gardens are now open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so you can wander and enjoy. What better way to enjoy nature and remove yourself from self-isolation?

The gallery and gift shop (washrooms included) will remain closed to the public until further notice. We are, however, available for personal appointments. Curbside pick up is also be available and suggested—just call 250-724-3412.

Gift shop items and art exhibits are now available on our website at www.alberniarts.com. Cecil Dawson and friends will be featured in our next exhibit, running from July to September. Stay tuned! Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time.

HEY KIDS

We want to see what you’ve been doing!

More and more ideas are springing up to help keep children doing creative and fun projects during the pandemic. We would love to see them and be able to share them on our Facebook page.

Send us a video or photo of yourself and a project that you are currently working on (or that you have completed). You can get more ideas if you tune into our Rollin Art Centre Facebook Page.

Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you creating art work and send it to Melissa at admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we wont be able to post it.

We are so excited to stay connected and see what you have all been working on during these crazy times!

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds for the Community Arts Council. Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) when we will be holding our biggest fundraiser of the year with our annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.) – Alberni Valley Words on Fire online!

All tickets are available online through www.sidedooraccess.com or call 250-730-1636 to charge by phone or eTransfer “event date and email address” to info@charslanding.com. Guests will receive the Zoom event link by email.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

