ARTS AROUND: Tea on the Terrace returns to Rollin Art Centre

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to bring back one special Tea on the Terrace this summer!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Join us under the beautiful canopy of trees and listen to some classical, jazz and easy listening music with guest musicians Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois.

Tickets are $22 and are on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. Call to reserve your spot today at 250-724-3412.

FANTASY LANDS

Monsters! Castles! Magic! Oh my!

Explore the land of your imagination as we create fantastical creatures, towering castles, and magic potions at the next summer art camp on Aug. 3-6.

Whether you like drawing or sculpting, wizards or fairies, this camp has something for you!

Monday is a holiday, so the camp will run from Tuesday to Friday for $72. The camp is open to ages 8-10. Space is limited to 10 students so call 250-724-3412 to register today. Registration forms can be found at www.alberniarts.com.

THE ARTIST GROVE

The Artist Grove is open every Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for ages 11-13. The cost is $25 per workshop.

Need a fun, welcoming, and creative space to explore your art making? This is for you! Each workshop will feature a selection of prompts, supplies and a tutorial that you can use to inspire your experimenting. Whether you like painting, creative writing, sculpture or paper folding, there will always be something for every artist.

This is a space to explore, make friends, and simply love making art. No experience is required—all you need is passion and imagination! Registration forms can be found at www.alberniarts.com.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is excited to have two wonderful raffles beginning July 1.

Along with our annual summer basket raffle, we are also raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen size quilt. This quilt is very special, as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or you can pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

WOMEN’S WORK

“Women’s Work” is the title of the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, showcasing a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. Join us in the gallery to help support local art! This exhibit is also available to view online at www.alberniarts.com.

2022 ART EXHIBITS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding four unique group art exhibits in 2022.

We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces for these inaugural exhibitions. All mediums are welcome. The exhibit is titled “Seasonal Imagery.” The pieces are meant to create a unique mood and feeling associated with each of the four seasons based on your interpretations.

The exhibition dates are as follows: Winter (Feb. 2 to March 27), Spring (May 25 to June 18), Summer (July 27 to Aug. 27) and Autumn (Nov. 9-26). Contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information at 250-724-3412.

WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre is putting together several fall and winter workshops, including felting (garment), Nuno felting (bowl/hat), pen/ink with watercolor wash, watercolour, jewellery and more. We will also be holding a paint night at the gallery! Give us a call at 250-724-3412 to be the first ones to sign up.

Follow us on Facebook for all the details and more: www.facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfTheAlberniValley.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

