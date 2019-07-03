ARTS AROUND: Teas on the Terrace starts this week in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Teas on the Terrace starts Thursday, July 4, when we will be serving our strawberry shortcake along with tea or coffee. Join us under the beautiful canopy of trees and listen to the sounds of Quin Etheridge-Pedder, performing everything from traditional fiddle to new contemporary. Tickets are only $15 for this tea.

We are currently looking for volunteers to help serve at our summer Teas on the Terrace. Our summer teas happen every Thursday in July and August, with the addition of two Sunday teas this year. We are in dire need of help with these events. If you are interested in help to serve at our Teas on the Terrace, please contact Melissa or Roberta at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412. No experience is needed.

Reminder to everyone that these teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon, but are also a main fundraiser for us. So please buy your tickets today to help with much-needed funds that off-set the costs of future programs and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre. Check out our Facebook page for a complete list of musicals guests for the summer.

Our next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday, July 11, when you can listen to the wonderful sounds of Port Alberni’s ever-loved the Folk Song Circle.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the AV Photography Club in an exhibit titled, “Perspectives in Photography.” This begins Thursday, July 4 and will run until Aug. 23. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, July 6 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet all these photographers and share in some refreshments.

CRUISE SHIP

It’s the last cruise ship of the season!

If you would like to take part as a street vendor at the Harbour Quay on Saturday, July 6, room is still available for local crafters and vendors. If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details: 250-724-3412 or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.

WE APPRECIATE VOLUNTEERS

The Community Arts Council would like to send out a HUGE thank you to all the volunteers who were able to make our Solstice Arts Festival event on the weekend. A big thank you to everyone who donated prizes to help make this event extra special.

It was a wonderful time to celebrate all the amazing individuals in our community who donate their time and efforts to the Rollin Art Centre. We truly live in a community with a heart!

NEXT SUMMER WORKSHOP

Amy Dugas travels down from Campbell River to teach her second of three workshops, creating a wicker-weaved birdhouse on Saturday, July 13 from 12-3 p.m. Her last workshop was a huge success, so spaces for her next class will go fast. The cost is $95 plus $12 materials.

Call 250-724-3412 to register today. Seating is limited.

SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS

Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer? Register today and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children ages 5 -12 during the months of July and August, with something different each week.

What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register. The cost is $50 per three-day camps.

CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS

Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth – ages 10-15. Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. Drop in is $15 per session or $75 for all six sessions per writer. July 12, 19, 26, Aug 2, 16 and 23.

Art of Stories Workshops — $50 per three-day session, Aug. 6, 7 and 9.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room.

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is VERY limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Enjoy these two felting workshops with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler. Register today at 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat – Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Tuesday, Jul 9, 7:30 p.m., Scotland’s Frank Burkitt (solo)

Thursday, Jul 11, 7:30 p.m., Scout Mountain Bluegrass Band

Tuesday, Jul 16, 7:30 p.m., Nashville Recording Artist, Brittany Jean

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.