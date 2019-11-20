ARTS AROUND: ‘Tis the season for Christmas crafts

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Calling all artists and local crafters! The Rollin Art Centre’s annual Christmas Market is just around the corner.

All local artisans and crafters are invited to be included in this month-long celebration of the holidays. If you are interested, stop by and pick up your form today. All you need is a current Community Arts Council membership to take part.

The deadline for submissions is the last week in November. Mistletoe Market is open the entire month of December and is a great way to showcase your one of a kind works. The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Ave., or call for more info: 250-724-342.

COASTAL CRUSH

The last art exhibit for the year at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Coastal Crush.” This exciting and very different exhibit features local artist Michelle Frost. Michelle’s collection is influenced by the coastal shores and features fluid paintings, recycled glass and art panels—an exhibit which is not only two-dimensional but three-dimensional.

This exhibit on now at the Rollin Art centre until Nov. 26.

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of seven and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m, where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season.

No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.

BOOK DONATIONS ACCEPTED EARLY

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May.

Usually we don’t take them until February, so if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre.

Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

OLD SALTS NIGHT

The Maritime Heritage Gallery presents another Maritime Heritage Night at the Lighthouse Pier on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Do you have stories of working, sailing, fishing and diving around, on, in or beside the waters of the Alberni Canal or the West Coast? Please come along and share those stories in an informal setting with mug-up and refreshments offered.

Together we can learn more about the history of life on our coast and enjoy the company of other “mariners.”

A CHRISTMAS TRADITION

Timbre! Choir has been singing in the Alberni Valley for 47 years. Please join us once again on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the ADSS Theatre at 2:30 p.m. as we present Merry Christmas, Darling.

Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s, from choir members or at the door. Adults and seniors pay $20 and students under 18 and children pay $5. The choir will be conducted by Rosemary Lindsay and accompanied by Danielle Marcinek.

SOLSTICE

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents “Solstice” on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.

Special guest performers include Phil’s Harmonics String Orchestra, Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois, Anna Lewis and the AV United Handbell Ensemble. Tickets are available at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show will take place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26 to Sept. 12, 2020. The submission deadline is April 17, 2020.

Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT SALE

Handcrafts and treasures are available for all your Holiday needs at 3945 Fourth Avenue between Morton and Maitland in the cottage out back. The cottage is open Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Check out handmade chocolates, sweets and treats, jewellery, vintage collectables, artwork, paper crafts, farmhouse furniture and lots more.

The craft sale is fundraising for the Read & Feed breakfast program.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Steve & Vivian Ruskin

Sunday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., Nashville’s Mark Stuart – Folk/Americana

Thursday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., Writers’ Workshop with Susan Glickman

Thursday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Susan Glickman

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., HINATINYIS with Sandy Bouleau

Tickets are available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre (cash ONLY).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.