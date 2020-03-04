ARTS AROUND: Watercolour workshop offered by Victoria artist

Joanne Thomson will be the featured artist at the Rollin Art Centre in April

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Learn how to paint winter trees and misty landscapes during a watercolour workshop in Port Alberni.

Join Victoria artist Joanne Thomson for a two-session workshop at the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, April 18. The morning session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will focus on trees and negative space painting, while the afternoon session from 2-4 p.m. will focus on misty landscapes and additive painting. Thomson will also offer a talk (open to everyone) from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The cost is $50 plus $5 supplies for two sessions or $35 plus $5 supplies for one session. Register today by calling 250-724-3412. Space is limited.

Thomson will have an exhibit on display at the Rollin Art Centre from April 8 to May 2.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at Rollin Art Centre features artist Miroslava Gojdova and runs March 11 to April 4. This exhibit, titled Glow With-In, is a display of acrylic paintings and magnificent photographs.

Join the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, March 14, from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS

“For the Highlander” is a brand-new performance by Celtic Chaos on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Join us for this high-energy, fun-loving group of musicians and help support art in the community. Tickets are $25 each and available at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.

FUN FLOWERS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a one-day painting workshop on Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Island College.

This workshop takes you through the process of painting sunflowers. You will learn how to design your painting, how to use layers of glazes to bring your painting to life, what to leave in, what to leave out and how to bring your piece to completion.

The workshop is open to all levels. The cost is $75 (plus supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412. Space is limited.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

Get your applications in for the 2021 calendar year if you are interested in having an art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Space is still available for all interested artists who want to be included in this year’s Solstice Arts Festival and Days with the Arts at the Rollin Art Centre.

Join us on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 to celebrate the arts and music in our community. Table rentals are now only $50 for the two days.

For more details, contact the Rollin Art Centre or drop by today to register: 250-724-3412.

VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR NEEDED

The Community Arts Council is looking for a volunteer coordinator who can help manage and recruit volunteers. The CAC is a not-for-profit organization that relies on a strong volunteer base. If you are interested in a volunteer role, please stop by the Rollin Art Centre and speak to Melissa.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our annual Giant book sale May 8 and 9. This year’s event will take place at a new venue: the Athletic Hall. More room to spread out means more room for books. Drop off all your book donations at the Rollin Art Centre from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEEKING ARTISTS AND WORKSHOPS

The Community Arts Council is seeking individual artists who are interested in teaching workshops throughout the year. We are always looking for new and exciting ideas we can offer individuals who would like to learn something new.

Art is a great way to explore your creative side. If you are an artist who is willing to teach some of your art techniques, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre, or email your ideas today: admincac@shawcable.com.

RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIPS

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed.

With your membership, you will receive 10 percent off everything in the giftshop and gallery (excluding tickets) and ten percent off all art supplies at Iron Oxide in Nanaimo.

Being a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. Help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

CANADIAN COUNCIL OF THE BLIND PRESENTS THE VICTORIA POLICE CHOIR

The Port Alberni chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind presents the Greater Victoria Police Chorus in concert on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre for $15 (general seating).

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show takes place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26 to Sept. 12. Submission deadline is April 17. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, Mar 6, 7:30 p.m., An Evening with Don Alder – Guitar Virtuoso

Saturday, Mar 7, 7:30 p.m., Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley – Blues & Jazz

Saturday, Mar 14, 8:00 p.m., DANCE party with David Gogo

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

ArtPort Alberni



