ARTS AROUND: Watercolour workshop offered by Victoria artist

Learn how to paint winter trees and misty landscapes during a watercolour workshop in Port Alberni.
Join Victoria artist Joanne Thomson for a two-session workshop at the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, April 18. The morning session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will focus on trees and negative space painting, while the afternoon session from 2-4 p.m. will focus on misty landscapes and additive painting. Thomson will also offer a talk (open to everyone) from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
The cost is $50 plus $5 supplies for two sessions or $35 plus $5 supplies for one session. Register today by calling 250-724-3412. Space is limited.
Thomson will have an exhibit on display at the Rollin Art Centre from April 8 to May 2.
NEXT ART EXHIBIT
The next art exhibit at Rollin Art Centre features artist Miroslava Gojdova and runs March 11 to April 4. This exhibit, titled Glow With-In, is a display of acrylic paintings and magnificent photographs.
Join the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, March 14, from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist.
CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS
“For the Highlander” is a brand-new performance by Celtic Chaos on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Join us for this high-energy, fun-loving group of musicians and help support art in the community. Tickets are $25 each and available at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.
FUN FLOWERS
The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a one-day painting workshop on Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Island College.
This workshop takes you through the process of painting sunflowers. You will learn how to design your painting, how to use layers of glazes to bring your painting to life, what to leave in, what to leave out and how to bring your piece to completion.
The workshop is open to all levels. The cost is $75 (plus supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412. Space is limited.
CHAR’S LANDING
Friday, Mar 6, 7:30 p.m., An Evening with Don Alder – Guitar Virtuoso
Saturday, Mar 7, 7:30 p.m., Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley – Blues & Jazz
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.
ArtPort Alberni
Victoria artist Joanne Thomson will host a mini watercolour workshop on Saturday, April 18. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)