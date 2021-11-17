ARTS AROUND: Watercolours present endless opportunities for Mae Leblanc

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This week’s Artist of the Week at the Rollin Art Centre is watercolourist Mae Leblanc. Some of you may already know Mae, but let’s get to know her better.

Why does she paint in watercolour? After an allergy to oil foiled her initial attempts at painting, a local artist’s work in watercolour was the inspiration she needed to pick up the brushes again in 1982. Mae attended a seminar where she was introduced to “pouring” and this released her from the structured world of “now I will paint…”

Pouring led her to figures, fancies, birds and occasionally back to flowers; the ebb and flow of paint combined with water presents endless opportunities.

Mae’s studio is located very close to Highway 4 and she can be reached by phone at 250-724-5160 or email m-leblanc@shaw.ca.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum will be hosting its second juried show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. Emergence: New Works, New Beginnings runs May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the museum gallery.

For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

ONE-OF-A-KIND GIFTS AT ROLLIN

The holidays came early at the Rollin Art Centre, as we are all decked out in holiday mode and Mistletoe Market is in full swing.

Are you looking for that unique gift? Stop by the Rollin Art Centre at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street, as many local artists and artisans are displaying their one-of-a-kind pieces. This is a holiday favourite, and one you won’t want to miss. New items will be added weekly, so you’ll have to come back each week.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and we will also be open late every Friday in December from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Dec. 3, 10 and 17).

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

If you hold a current Community Arts Council membership, join us on Friday, Dec. 3 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 4 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at our Membership Appreciation Days at the Rollin Art Centre and take advantage of a special discount at Mistletoe Market. This is also a great time to renew your 2022 memberships.

CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) — Inhouse + Youtube Chris Ronald w/John Ellis

Char’s Landing adheres closely to the COVID-19 prevention directives of the day. Plexiglass is in place and masks and vaccine passports are required.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni