Avril Lavigne announces final tour stop will bring her to Vancouver Island

Concert set for May 25 in in Victoria, Bite Me tour the pop-punk artist’s first in more than 10 years

Avril Lavigne’s newly released song, Bite Me, precedes more music and a new album by the same name in the new year. (Warner Music Canada)

Avril Lavigne could have more than a few teeth marks by the time she reaches the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, the final stop on her cross-country Bite Me Canada tour.

The pop-punk star’s first tour in over a decade will land in Victoria on May 25, 2022 and feature special guests artists including Canadian rock artist grandson and Minnesotan rapper Mod Sun. The Memorial Centre performance will be the culmination of 14 shows, the first of which will play in Moncton, NB. on May 3.

“I’m so excited to come home and rock out with you Canada! I can’t wait to see you in person this spring!” Lavigne said in a press release. The tour’s title song Bite Me, featuring Travis Barker, is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you,” she added. The new year will see new music and a new album from the 37-year-old Canadian rock star.

By the year of the tour, Lavigne will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first Grammy award-winning album Let Go, said the release.

Ticket presales open Dec. 3, a dollar of which for each will go towards the Avril Lavigne Foundation in support of people with illness and disabilities.

