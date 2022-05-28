Nanaimo musician David Gogo will be stopping by Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 4, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Award-nominated blues musician stops by Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The David Gogo Band will be in Port Alberni on June 4

Nanaimo blues guitarist David Gogo and his band plan to kick away the COVID-19 blues during a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

The David Gogo Band will stop at Char’s Landing on Saturday, June 4 for a little “springtime boogie.”

Gogo has been nominated for three Maple Blues Awards, including Guitarist of the Year, Acoustic Act of the Year and Entertainer of the Years. The awards are scheduled to be held June 20 in Toronto, but Gogo will be stopping to play in Port Alberni first.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets available from www.sidedooraccess.com or call 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

Nanaimo musician David Gogo will be stopping by Char's Landing in Port Alberni on June 4, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
