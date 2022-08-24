Award-winning guitarist headlines jazz night at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Guitarist Andrew Janusson will headline Sunday Jazz at Char’s Landing on Aug. 28, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

An award-winning jazz guitarist will headline the next Sunday Jazz event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Andrew Janusson is a jazz guitarist born and raised in Nanaimo, B.C. After graduating with distinction from Vancouver Island University, Janusson has gone on to be one of the most in-demand guitarists on Vancouver Island and elsewhere.

Janusson has led many of his own groups, performing throughout Canada at events like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the Victoria International Jazz Festival. He regularly appears at the most renowned jazz venues in B.C. as an in-demand sideman, and as a leader.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, the Andrew Janusson trio will perform an eclectic mix of swingin’ jazz standards and originals. The musicians are each virtuosos in their own right and bring a fiery passion to the music. The Andrew Janusson trio consists of Andrew Janusson on guitar, Brock Meades on Bass and Ethan Olynyk on drums.

Sunday Jazz at Char’s is a new installment at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. This once-a-week jazz night features alternating hosts between local jazz legend and pianist Barry Miller and Port Alberni-raised musician Graham Villette.

Each jazz night takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A modest gratuity is requested upon entry. The bar is in service and audience members are encouraged to bring their own dinner and enjoy live music in Port Alberni’s one and only jazz club.

