Award-winning singer-songwriter Beverley McKeen returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The dynamic musical duo of Beverley McKeen and Dee Cooper are bringing their original music to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

On Friday, Sept. 30, McKeen will host her fourth show at Char’s Landing—this time, an intimate duo performance with Dee Cooper. They bring a bundle of original music, in multiple genres, from McKeen’s three CDs and extensive songwriting collection, as well as new music.

Beverley McKeen hosted “Gals Who Write Songs” at the Duncan Showroom for nine years, and gets regular radio play. She was nominated for Song of The Year, Vancouver Island Music Awards and is the winner of the Cowichan Juno for Folk Performance of the Year. She sings solo, duo, trio and with her full ensemble, The Sweet Band.

Dee Cooper, a stellar pianist and writer, has performed in Canada in numerous bands of many genres, favouring her rock, bluesy and jazzy styles. Cooper is in demand and currently plays in three groups: The Sweet Band, CURL and Level Crossing.

With well over 100 years of performance combined, and tasty instrumentation on piano and guitars, you will be entertained by McKeen and Cooper. They have a delicious list of well-remembered—but not so much covered—hits from today and the past. They employ brilliant solos and lovely harmonies, carving a path to your musical soul, and taking you on a journey with them.

Make it a night out with your sweetie and your friends or family members. This content is appropriate for young and old alike.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.sidedooraccess.com and at the venue door.

