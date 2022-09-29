Award-winning singer-songwriter Beverley McKeen returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The dynamic musical duo of Beverley McKeen and Dee Cooper are bringing their original music to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.
On Friday, Sept. 30, McKeen will host her fourth show at Char’s Landing—this time, an intimate duo performance with Dee Cooper. They bring a bundle of original music, in multiple genres, from McKeen’s three CDs and extensive songwriting collection, as well as new music.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.sidedooraccess.com and at the venue door.
