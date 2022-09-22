Blue Rodeo has added a stop in Victoria to their Many a Mile tour and will be at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 24. (Courtesy of Dustin Rabin/Blue Rodeo)

Blue Rodeo has added a stop in Victoria to their Many a Mile tour and will be at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 24. (Courtesy of Dustin Rabin/Blue Rodeo)

Blue Rodeo adds fall Victoria date to Western Canada tour

Band added the stop at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre to their Many a Mile concert series

Blue Rodeo is coming to Victoria after adding some additional dates to their Western Canada tour.

The band will now be performing at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Nov. 24, with tickets going on sale Friday (Sept. 23) at 10 a.m.

The tour shares its name with the band’s latest album – Many a Mile – released in December, and is their first tour since the band took a break from their decades of nearly non-stop performing during the pandemic.

Tickets will be available online at selectyourtickets.com.

READ MORE: Monster trucks, motocross coming to Victoria this winter

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaLive musicsave on foods

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Fast-paced painting offered for kids and teens in Port Alberni
Next story
Stars align as Capital City Comic Con returns to Victoria

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni starts second round of public feedback on OCP

Plants overgrow the remnants of a door frame at the Kiixin village historic site near Bamfield on Vancouver Island’s West Coast. (John McKinley photo)
Huu-ay-aht First Nations celebrate recognition of unique Kiixin village

Port Alberni Toy Run chairman David Wiwchar stands with a special wrinkle dog from rider Tracy Carniel at the Toy Run dance on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley Newa)
QUINN’S QUIPS: A rider makes a poignant donation at Port Alberni Toy Run

Shayla Sampson found the last Golden Ticket in her Valley Vonka bar. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Final golden ticket found in 2022 Valley Vonka fundraiser