Book donations needed for fundraiser

Event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Community Arts Council

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, Art in the Schools. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council’s annual book sale is fast approaching, but we need your help. Our book donations are significantly low this year.

This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre.

Please help by dropping off all your gently used books. We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CDs and DVDs, however please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Donations can be dropped off at 3061 8th Avenue.

ART IN THE SCHOOLS

The Rollin Art Centre currently has a very unique art exhibit called Art in the Schools.

This art exhibit showcases a very talented collection of art from high school students. A diverse group, students range in age from grade eight to grade 12.

From pencil drawings to acrylic paintings, this is an exhibit you won’t want to miss. Art in the Schools is currently running until Thursday, Mar. 29.

FABULOUS FABRICS

Join Cynthia Bonesky on Apr. 7 and 8 at our spring workshop, Fabulous Fabrics. Learn how to make a fabric collage. The workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Athletic Hall. Registration is at the Rollin Art Centre, cost is $125 for the two-day workshop. Space is limited, so sign up now.

HISTORIAL SOCIETY MEETS

Farming in the Alberni Valley is the topic for the Historical Society’s meeting tomorrow, Thursday, Mar. 15. Speakers are Bill Thomson and Anna Lewis, and a member of the Dyson Family. It is a free presentation at the Alberni Valley Museum at 7 p.m.

A CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

Are you an artist who always dreamed of having your very own art exhibit?

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their art at the Rollin Art Centre in 2019. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Deadline is April 30, 2018. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

June 15 and 16 is our third annual Solstice Arts Festival, when the city will come together to celebrate art, music, culture and heritage.

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for any interested artists to be included in this year’s Days with the Arts during the Solstice Arts Festival. Table rentals are $60 for the two days and it is $45 to be included on the self-guided tour. Call 250 -724-3412 for more details, or stop by Rollin Art Centre to register.

NEW TEMPORATY EXHIBIT

A new exhibit opens Wednesday, Mar. 14 at the Maritime Heritage Gallery

THE TRAGIC STORY OF THE SS PRINCESS SOPHIA is a mobile interactive exhibit on loan from the Maritime Museum of B.C. Discover the fascinating stories of the ship, the passengers and crew, and the aftermath of the largest maritime disaster on the Pacific Northwest Coast.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (except Thursday, March 14) until April 14. Admission is by donation. Information: 250-723-6164 or 250-723-8362.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Mar. 15, 7- 10 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock

Friday, Mar. 16, 8-10:30 p.m., Dance with Timeless – Golden Oldies & Country

Saturday, Mar. 17, 8-10 p.m., – Kellen Saip & The Great Atlas Album – Folk, blues, singer songwriter, soul

Sunday, Mar. 18, 7-9 p.m., Heather Costerton – Piano Lounge Entertainer

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.