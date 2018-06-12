Celebrate Days with the Arts in Port Alberni

Join us this weekend for the third annual Solstice Arts Festival, celebrating arts, music, culture and heritage in the Alberni Valley.
From the Rollin Art Centre to the Capitol Theatre, down to Tyee Landing, there will be something for everyone. Admission is free at the Rollin Art Centre, with Days with the Arts and music in the garden, along with a children’s activity tent, giving you a hint of what’s in store for this summer’s children’s art programs.
There will be a performance by Stages Youth Theatre Company on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation) at the Capitol Theatre, along with many other activities during Port Day at Tyee Landing on Saturday.
Purchase your ticket (only $10) for our Days with the Arts Gallery and Studio tour. Visit 18 venues housing more than 60 local artists, available at the Rollin Art Centre and Burde’s Beans.
ARTIST OPEN HOUSE
To continue celebrating the arts and artists, the Rollin Art Centre will be the site of an Artist Open House.
Join us in the garden and terrace on Sunday, June 24 from 1-3 p.m. to meet other fellow artists. Share ideas and bring any current artwork you would like to share. No formal speeches—just an afternoon of gathering. Help support the arts by attending this afternoon celebrating the artists. Hope to see you all there!
CHAOS & CREATIVITY
Four exciting artists are currently exhibiting their artwork at the Rollin Art Centre until June 29 with an exhibit titled Chaos & Creativity. This captivating exhibit showcases the works of Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne—four unique and different stylised artists. This broad collection shows the strength in their chosen mediums.
SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS
Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.
Journey to the Castle of Creativity is the title for our art programs for children age 7-12, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday during the months of July and August. Each week is a different medium, from drawing to painting, sculpting and fabric art. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register.
The Rollin Art Centre will also host Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth ages 10-15. All sessions will be following the theme of Journey to the Castle of Creativity, focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning and experimenting.
Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. There are two options for pricing: $15 per session, per writer or $75.00 for all six sessions. Sessions are in the morning (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for ages 10, 11 and 12, and in the afternoon (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for ages 13, 14 and 15.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.