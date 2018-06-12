Morgan Schoen performs on stage at the Rollin Art Centre during the 2017 Days with the Arts celebration. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Celebrate Days with the Arts in Port Alberni

Third annual festival celebrates arts, music, culture and heritage in the Alberni Valley

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join us this weekend for the third annual Solstice Arts Festival, celebrating arts, music, culture and heritage in the Alberni Valley.

From the Rollin Art Centre to the Capitol Theatre, down to Tyee Landing, there will be something for everyone. Admission is free at the Rollin Art Centre, with Days with the Arts and music in the garden, along with a children’s activity tent, giving you a hint of what’s in store for this summer’s children’s art programs.

There will be a performance by Stages Youth Theatre Company on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation) at the Capitol Theatre, along with many other activities during Port Day at Tyee Landing on Saturday.

Purchase your ticket (only $10) for our Days with the Arts Gallery and Studio tour. Visit 18 venues housing more than 60 local artists, available at the Rollin Art Centre and Burde’s Beans.

ARTIST OPEN HOUSE

To continue celebrating the arts and artists, the Rollin Art Centre will be the site of an Artist Open House.

Join us in the garden and terrace on Sunday, June 24 from 1-3 p.m. to meet other fellow artists. Share ideas and bring any current artwork you would like to share. No formal speeches—just an afternoon of gathering. Help support the arts by attending this afternoon celebrating the artists. Hope to see you all there!

CHAOS & CREATIVITY

Four exciting artists are currently exhibiting their artwork at the Rollin Art Centre until June 29 with an exhibit titled Chaos & Creativity. This captivating exhibit showcases the works of Kelly Foxcroft-Poirier, Todd Robinson, Marla Thirsk and Jillian Mayne—four unique and different stylised artists. This broad collection shows the strength in their chosen mediums.

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Tea on the Terrace runs every Thursday in July and August. Join us on the terrace under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of scrumptious edibles or decadent strawberry shortcake.

Chose our “High” tea ($20) or “Low” tea ($15), but guaranteed you will enjoy both.

July 5 (LOW Tea) Morgan Schoen – 15 yrs. old, Indie-Alternative-Pop singer & multi instrumentalist.

July 12 (HIGH Tea) Folk Song Circle – A group who sings for the joy of making music together.

July 19 (LOW Tea) Old Time Fiddlers – Traditional Canadian, folk, country, bluegrass, Celtic and old-world music.

July 26 (LOW Tea) Dennis Olsen – Acoustic -Blues, rock, country & easy listening.

August 2 (HIGH TEA) Marilyn Harper Smith – Acoustic, easy listening, pop, country & original songs.

August 9 (LOW Tea) Tim Faylor – Folk, R&amp;amp;amp;B & rock.

August 16 (LOW Tea) Sandy Bouleau – Acoustic, easy listening, mix of classical, show tunes and a little bit of pop.

August 23 (LOW Tea) Paul Kurucz – A Port Alberni Favorite!

SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS

Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children and youth at the Rollin Art Centre.

Journey to the Castle of Creativity is the title for our art programs for children age 7-12, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday during the months of July and August. Each week is a different medium, from drawing to painting, sculpting and fabric art. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! Call 250-724-3412 to register.

The Rollin Art Centre will also host Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth ages 10-15. All sessions will be following the theme of Journey to the Castle of Creativity, focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning and experimenting.

Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. There are two options for pricing: $15 per session, per writer or $75.00 for all six sessions. Sessions are in the morning (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for ages 10, 11 and 12, and in the afternoon (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for ages 13, 14 and 15.

BEDAZZLED

The Parksville Quilt Show will take place June 22 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), 23 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and 24 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at the Oceanside Place Arena in Parksville. Gala evening is on Friday night 7-9 p.m. at Parksville Community Centre. Admission is $10.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, Jun 13, 7-9 p.m., Shaun Rawlins & Tyler Bartfai Vancouver Island Tour – Folk / Roots / Singer-Songwriters

Friday, Jun 15, 8-10 p.m., Lazy Mike & Carson Mallon CD Release Dance Party – Traditional Down-Homes Blues

Thursday, Jun 21, 7-10 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock (3rd Thursday of each month)

Friday, Jun 22, 8-10 p.m., Jarocho & Zeferino – Traditional Music from Mexico with a modern twist

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

