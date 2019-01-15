(The Canadian Press)

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Celine Dion is pulling a song she recorded with R. Kelly from streaming services in the wake of a Lifetime docuseries that details allegations of sexual misconduct against the R&B singer.

Sony Music says it has been instructed by the Quebec superstar’s management to withdraw the Kelly-penned song “I’m Your Angel,” which was recorded in 1998.

The chart hit appeared on Dion’s holiday album, “These are Special Times,” and was nominated for a Grammy for best pop collaboration.

The move follows the release of the Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which has renewed the interest of U.S. justice officials in allegations against Kelly.

Kelly has long denied allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

Lady Gaga apologized last week for working with Kelly on their 2013 single “Do What U Want (With My Body),” which landed several years after Kelly stood trial and was acquitted in Chicago on child pornography charges. Gaga also said she was pulling the song from streaming services.

Dion’s collaboration with Kelly came several years after it was reported by Vibe magazine that he briefly married Aaliyah in 1994, when she was 15.

Activists from the #MeToo and #MuteRKelly social media movements have called on streaming services to drop Kelly’s music.

READ MORE: Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral

READ MORE: Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Graham Villette performs for home town crowd
Next story
Canadian actors push for more diversity in television, film casting

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni pet stores going to the dogs

Animal Ark and Bosley’s add dog washing stations

Second fatal crash occurs in Alberni Valley

Traffic on Highway 4 is being re-routed as investigators are en route

Sproat Lake first responder ‘was a firefighter right until her passing’

Emergency personnel line Port Alberni street with honour guard for one of their own

Port Alberni RCMP officers bear sprayed by suspect

Officers bear sprayed while responding to scene of traffic accident

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Port Alberni motor vehicle accident

Burde Street remains closed as RCMP’s collision analysis team investigates

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external watchdog

Long-anticipated move is the latest attempt at rebuilding the force following years of sagging morale

Canada needs a digital ID system, bankers association says

The Department of Finance last week officially launched its public consultation on the merits of open banking

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto

Canadian stock exchanges to conduct lottery for ‘POT’ ticker amid high demand

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018

VIDEO: Mattress fire at Cowichan Hospital under investigation

The Cowichan District Hospital was locked down on Tuesday afternoon due to… Continue reading

Most Read